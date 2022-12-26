Tim Tebow Used Award Acceptance Speech to Bring Glory to True MVP Who 'Died on a Cross'

The crowd cheered with delight when Tim Tebow’s name was called so he could take the stage and receive the Sports Impact Award at the K-LOVE Fan Awards.

After expressing his gratitude, the former football star took a moment to show his fun-loving side and teased Christian singer Matthew West, host of the May 29 event at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Matthew, let’s just be honest, you’ve never thought about running a marathon. And unfortunately, those shorts you wore proved it,” he told West, who had been seen in a dancing skit wearing pink shorts.

As the laughter died down, Tebow expressed how honored he felt about getting the chance to be around various artists who have had such a notable impact on the church of today.

Then he turned his attention to the audience.

The former Florida Gators and NFL quarterback wanted to impress upon them that notoriety isn’t necessary for having an impact on those whom God places in their life.

“Guys, I just want you to be encouraged because I know it gets hard for so many of you, but you inspire so many people, and I want you to keep going because you have no idea the impact that you’re making on so many people around the world,” Tebow said.

He went on to emphasize how inspiring others makes a difference in people’s lives.

“You inspire people,” Tebow said. “You know what inspire means? It means to fill someone with the urge to do something, and you do that. You fill people with the urge to want to follow Jesus, and don’t stop that. That’s why what you are doing matters. That’s why being here matters.”

He spoke of a life-changing event he had back when he was 15 years old and met a boy in the jungles of the Philippines.

The boy was born with his “feet on backward,” he said.

With a pained and teary voice, Tebow said, “And because of that, his village viewed him as cursed, as insignificant, as a throwaway. But that day, I knew he wasn’t a throwaway to God … and he better not be a throwaway to me.”

Tebow went on to detail that prior to that day, he had been someone who was chasing his own sports dreams, working hard to be the best and laser focused on winning championships, MVP awards and other accolades.

In general, he said, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to do that, but on that day in particular, the Lord challenged him to consider this: “What does it mean if you actually are an MVP if you do get it, to be the Most Valuable Player? Because ultimately that day he ultimately impacted my heart that the MVP I should be chasing is the most vulnerable people around the world.”

The crowd applauded, and some were moved to tears.







Tebow continued, “Because ultimately, there is only one MVP, and he died on a cross on a rescue mission for humanity, and he has commanded us to go defend the weak, protect the poor and go after those that are hurting.”

He acknowledged that it’s a “big job” but said the church needs to focus on the importance of that job and get it done.

