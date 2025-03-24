Tim Walz Is Having a Very Bad Day: Tesla Sees Its Biggest Surge in Months

Quick, somebody check on failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

The embattled Minnesota governor caught all sorts of criticisms when he recently revealed a peculiar source of his happiness.

You can take a gander at the viral clip below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Walz (@timwalz)

The post’s caption speaks for itself: “If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock.”

Tesla, amid fierce political backlash against company CEO and Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk, was suffering through some stock shortages.

Mind you, that’s Tesla, an American company, suffering through a financial slog, with a very recent vice presidential candidate gleefully celebrating its decline.

Much to Walz’s chagrin, however, his claims of the electric car manufacturer’s demise appear to have been wildly premature.

(Hopefully, it does make the “weirdo” sad, but this writer digresses.)

According to NBC, “Tesla shares are headed for their best day in 2025” following those aforementioned struggles.

Yahoo reported that concerns easing over tariffs also played a role in the surge.

“Shares were last up more than 10%,” CNBC reported. “The stock is on pace for its best day since Nov. 6, 2024, the day following President Donald Trump’s victory in the election, making it the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 for the day.”

Of note, Tesla stocks are still down from their December peaks. However, the mere fact that it’s rebounding is proof positive that Walz is a bonehead and not fit whatsoever for the office of vice president.

To put it best, just listen to how White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described him:

.@PressSec cooks @GovTimWalz for rooting against Tesla, an American car company: “I think that’s quite sad, but I think Gov. Walz unfortunately is living a sad existence after his devastating defeat on November 5th.” pic.twitter.com/lr1Ufh7n4l — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2025

When asked about Walz’s un-American social media post befitting a teenage girl, Leavitt eviscerated the Minnesota governor.

“I think that’s quite sad,” Leavitt told a reporter who broached the subject. “But I think Gov. Walz, unfortunately, is living a sad existence after his devastating defeat on Nov. 5.”

Ouch! It’s hard to think of a more apt description than “sad existence” when it comes to Walz.

Case in point: Shortly before Leavitt eviscerated him, Walz came under fire for saying he could physically beat up most Republicans, women included.

That’s sad enough on its own, but things got even sadder for Walz when a WWE legend-turned-GOP mayor challenged him to a wrestling match — a match that Walz has not publicly commented on.

And now Tesla stock is rebounding, too?

Seriously, somebody go check on Walz. You almost feel bad for him.

Almost.

