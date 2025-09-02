Tim Walz Called Out for Appearing to Wish for Trump's Death: 'Gross and Vile'

Modern Democrats have pushed their vicious rhetoric so far that many of them no longer feel constrained by common decency.

In fact, when it comes to venting their unhinged hatred of President Donald Trump, Democrats long ago cast aside boundaries.

For instance, in comments delivered over the weekend at a Labor Day event — comments decried as “gross and vile” by one user on the social media platform X — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota drew laughs from cold-hearted members of his audience when he appeared to suggest that he would welcome news of Trump’s death.

“I will say this,” Walz said in a clip posted to X. “The last few days, you woke up thinking there might be news.”

The crowd laughed. And Walz knew exactly why.

“Just saying,” he continued, egging on the laughter. “Just saying. There will be news sometime, just so you know. There will be news.”

Governor Walz over the weekend discussing the possibility of Trumps death and implying “There will be news.” pic.twitter.com/L6Gn2YDvoG — MN Republicans Northland Edition (@MNHD3BGOP) September 2, 2025

Last week, Trump spent an unusual amount of time hidden from public view — unusual, at least, for him. That led to wild online rumors that the president had died.

Never mind that former President Joe Biden often disappeared for long stretches. And when he did appear in public, he frequently sounded incoherent.

Notwithstanding that tyrannical presidency, conservatives never joked about eagerly awaiting news of Biden’s death.

Thus, many X users reacted with outrage to Walz’s comments.

“This is disgusting @GovTimWalz. I’ll remind you that @POTUS was nearly assassinated a few times. What kind of leader cheers for the death of political opponents? Gross and vile,” one user wrote.

This is disgusting @GovTimWalz. I’ll remind you that @POTUS was nearly assassinated a few times. What kind of leader cheers for the death of political opponents? Gross and vile https://t.co/6npF2zd7K4 — 🇺🇸Mary🇺🇸 (@RepMaryFranson) September 2, 2025

Meanwhile, Mark Hemingway of RealClearInvestigations noted that a “72 hour media-wide spasm” would have ensued had a Republican said of Biden what Walz said of Trump.

I hate playing the “if the GOP…” game, but Republican leaders were savaged to the extent that they questioned Biden’s obvious infirmity. If a GOP governor had basically wished he would die, it would have been a 72 hour media-wide spasm. https://t.co/VHIy07urPK — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 2, 2025

Others simply denounced Walz as “evil,” a “monster,” and a “disgusting freak,” to name but a few epithets.

Walz is an evil twig, just like the rest of the Democrats that have TDS! — JamieLynn_TrumpGrl💋 (@2jamielynn) September 2, 2025

What a monster. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 2, 2025

What a disgusting freak — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) September 2, 2025

For 10 years, Democrats have demanded that everyone avoid “normalizing” Trump.

In the process, they have normalized their own casual appeals to violence and their own disregard for the shared humanity of those with whom they disagree.

Thus, we would all welcome news of the Democratic Party’s demise.

