Tim Walz Called Out for Hypocritical Debate Attempt to Twist the Bible to Fit His Agenda

Tim Walz says he doesn’t talk about his faith “a lot.”

Given the reaction to his attempt to quote scripture during Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate with Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, that’s probably a smart move.

The Minnesota governor’s attempt to cite a biblical verse to justify the Democratic Party’s destruction of the country’s borders ended up only highlighting its hypocrisy — and lighting up social media with users calling Walz out on it.

Walz’s Big Book-thumping moment came on a question about the illegal immigration the Biden-Harris administration has inflicted on the United States since 2021 — and it didn’t go over well.

WALZ: “I don’t talk about my faith a lot, but Matthew 25:40 talks about, ‘to the least among us, you do unto me.'” Tim Walz supports killing children in the womb. pic.twitter.com/bGjqAKo4Gd — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) October 2, 2024

“I don’t talk about my faith a lot,” Walz said. “But Matthew 25:40 talks about, ‘to the least amongst us, you do unto me.’ I think that’s true of most Americans. They simply want order to it.”

This is a man running on the presidential ticket of a party that supports the unfettered “right” to destroy unborn human beings in the womb. And he’s quoting the Bible to supposedly back up its policies of surrendering the nation’s sovereignty, under the guise of a “border security” bill that offered precious little actual border security.

The emptiness of Walz’s argument was immediately apparent, as the social media reaction made clear. Twisting the Bible to suit the Democratic political agenda fooled no one, when the party ignores the Bible when it comes to abortion, arguably the foremost moral question of the time.

“He supports killing defenseless children in the womb,” one user wrote. “Does that verse apply to them too?”

Tim Walz just quoted Scripture “whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me” He supports killing defenseless children in the womb Does that verse apply to them too? — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) October 2, 2024

“How can Walz quote Matthew 24:40 ‘whatever you do the least of these,’ and support killing helpless preborn babies?” pro-life activist Lila Rose wrote. “The cognitive dissonance is incredible.”

How can Walz quote Matthew 24:40 “whatever you do the least of these,” and support killing helpless preborn babies? The cognitive dissonance is incredible. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 2, 2024

“This is pure political gaslighting,” wrote another X user.

Tim Walz just quoted Matthew 25:40 when talking about illegal aliens… “And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’ Matthew 25:40 1. This man is not a Christian

2. This is gross eisegesis… — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) October 2, 2024

It’s a good bet we won’t be hearing other Bible passages quoted by Walz, like Jeremiah, with all that “Before I formed you in the womb” stuff, or a psalm about “you knit me together in my mother’s womb.”

But in the warped Walz worldview, “the least among us” includes the murderers and rapists who have flooded into the country under President Joe Biden’s “no borders” policy. It includes the Tren de Aragua gang members setting up shop in the U.S., far from their Venezuelan homeland.

It includes drug dealers, sex traffickers and foreign terrorists streaming into the United States among the throngs of those seeking a better life in the greatest country on earth.

It includes pretty much anyone, apparently, other than the truly “least,” most defenseless human beings on earth — babies still in their mothers’ wombs.

For liberals searching for a moral fig leaf, Walz’s lazy, dishonest use of the Bible might be enough to assuage an ill-informed conscience. For Americans with a modicum of biblical literacy and intellectual honesty, though, the real lesson of Walz’s foray into theology was obvious:

As Shakespeare put it a long time ago: “The devil can cite scripture for his purpose.”

So can Democrats.

