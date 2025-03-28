Tim Walz Calls for the Formation of a 'Shadow Government'

May your enemies lack common sense, self-awareness, and the ability to learn from their mistakes or recognize their own interests.

If Confucius did not say anything quite like that, he should have.

In a clip posted Friday to the social media platform X, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, the comically overmatched and often creepy 2024 running mate to former Vice President Kamala Harris, told what looked like a small gathering of supporters that Democrats needed to form a “shadow government” in response to President Donald Trump’s administration.

“We see one of the first things they do is try and restrict the vote,” Walz said.

He did not specify, but apparently Walz meant that as a reference to Trump’s executive order earlier this week designed to enforce federal laws by preventing non-citizens from registering to vote and making sure that only mail-in ballots received by Election Day will count toward final totals.

Democrats, of course, hate anything that makes election fraud more difficult.

Walz then admitted that he did not know exactly what to do about it, but he offered a potential strategy.

“I think we need a shadow government,” he said. “So when all these things come up every single day, we’ve got an alternate press conference telling the truth about what things are happening.”

Unhinged loser @GovTimWalz wants to form a “shadow government” in protest of requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and banning foreign nationals from interfering in elections: pic.twitter.com/fgcvDwYmVC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 28, 2025

By “shadow government,” which sounds treasonous, Walz almost certainly had in mind a “Shadow Cabinet.” In the United Kingdom’s parliamentary system, the leader of the opposition party organizes a “team of senior spokespeople” to counter the party in power and thereby “present itself as an alternative government-in-waiting.”

In other words, Walz believes that Democrats’ problems lay not in their unpopular policies but in their unstructured messaging.

For instance, in that same speech the failed vice presidential candidate argued that Democrats needed louder and more strident defenses of policies Americans have rejected.

“We’ve been talking about this for years as a country of immigrants,” Walz said in a separate clip on X. “And we let them define the issue on immigration.”

Apparently Democrats “allowed” Republicans to point out the border invasion that millions of Americans also noticed.

But Walz went further. He insisted that Americans will also really love DEI and wokeness if only Democrats defend them with pride.

“We let them define the issue on DEI. And we let them define what woke is. We got ourselves in this mess because we weren’t bold enough to stand up and say ‘You’re d*** right, we’re proud of these policies. We’re gonna put them in, and we’re gonna execute them.'”

NEW: Tim Walz says Democrats are losing elections because they’re not pushing hard enough in favor of DEI, wokeism, and allowing illegal immigration. Wow, this guy is brilliant and totally right. He should run in 2028. “We let them define the issue on immigration. We let them… pic.twitter.com/3Og4envwb6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 28, 2025

Aside from Walz’s proud endorsement of his party’s disastrous ideas, by far the most laughable part of his entire speech was his assertion that Democrats needed what they apparently lacked: an organized messaging apparatus that can reach the masses.

As every honest person knows, the exact opposite has held true for years. Democrats have enjoyed a virtual monopoly on the dissemination of information and opinion. Nearly the entire establishment media carries water for Democrats’ preferred policies. Hollywood and the universities do likewise.

By all means, though, put the same group of unpopular elected Democrats in front of cameras every day. Have them say what Walz said. It can only help their chances, right?

(Wink wink.)

