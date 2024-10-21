Tim Walz Can't Help but Whine About Donald Trump's McDonald's Visit While on 'The View'

There’s no crying or whining in football.

… Unless your coach is Democratic vice presidential nominee and current Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (whose football coaching career appears to be one of the few things the factually-challenged Walz has been honest about).

Walz — the oddball running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris — appeared on screeching daytime talkshow “The View” on Monday and pontificated in much the way one would expect him to.

Namely, he spewed half-truths, outright lies, and regurgitated talking points.

But Walz unveiled a new ploy from his bag of tricks, as well: He unveiled an impressive bit of whining that would belie his age (60).

In this particular instance of a fully-grown man channeling his inner sniveling child, Walz took issue with, of all things, a rather harmless campaign stunt from the team of former President Donald Trump — the GOP presidential nominee.

On Sunday, Trump donned the iconic apron of McDonald’s fast food workers and helped serve some fries to appreciative customers in Pennsylvania.

It was, quite literally, as benign of a campaign “stunt” imaginable — the kind that countless other campaigns have done beforehand — but that didn’t stop Walz from whining over barely comprehensible reasons on “The View.”

The show shared the viral clip below, and please keep in mind that Walz is ostensibly a fully-grown adult:

Gov. @Tim_Walz: “[Vice Pres. Harris] actually worked in a McDonald’s. She didn’t go and pander and disrespect McDonald’s workers by standing there in your red tie and take a picture. [Trump’s] policies are the ones that undermine those very workers that were in that McDonald’s.” pic.twitter.com/axYqbAOILo — The View (@TheView) October 21, 2024

Walz, after trotting out the exhausted talking point that Trump’s family is wealthy (as if that somehow precludes a person from empathizing with others), tried to pivot to compare how both he and Harris are actually blue-collar.

“Vice President Harris and I grew up middle-class. We understand [the struggle],” Walz said without a hint of irony. “She actually worked at a McDonald’s. She didn’t go and pander and disrespect McDonald’s workers by standing there in your tie and take a picture.”

This writer would be remiss not to mention that plenty of McDonald’s managers — people in the daily grind — can also wear ties to work, but that’s neither here nor there.

What is more relevant is this absurd notion that Walz is some arbiter of respect and deference when it comes to routine campaign trail stops. Everyone, from Walz’s own Democrats to Trump’s Republicans to whomever’s Green Party/Libertarian grift, does this sort of token photo-op appearance. It’s a total non-issue that Walz is throwing a bizarre tantrum over.

Who is he to call this “disrespect” when it appeared that everyone involved in the stop seemed cool with it?

But perhaps more importantly — and perhaps unsurprisingly — it appears Walz was caught parroting a highly dubious talking point again.

Namely, the talking point that Harris is some middle-class hero who worked her way up from a humble McDonald’s fry cook.

As The Washington Free Beacon broke down in late August, Harris’ sudden claims on the presidential campaign trail that she had to “toil beneath the Golden Arches” is based on very little actual evidence. In fact, she had never mentioned it until Joe Biden was forcibly removed from power stepped down from his re-election bid.

So the factually challenged Walz was peddling a dubious talking point from an even more dubious presidential candidate? Something something birds of a feather, right?

Thankfully, based on some new polling, it appears the American public is starting to catch on to this diabolical duo’s serpentine lies. Good.

