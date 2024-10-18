Share
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz gestures as he speaks during a Get-Out-The-Vote rally with former US President Bill Clinton for Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris on the first day of North Carolina early voting in Durham, North Carolina, Thursday. (Logan Cyrus - AFP / Getty Images)

Tim Walz Claims His Mom Lives Off Social Security Checks So She Can Feed Herself, But Something Doesn't Add Up

 By Jack Davis  October 18, 2024 at 4:52pm
Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz claimed recently that his mother is only able to eat every month due to her Social Security check.

“We are all products of our past. When you grow up a middle-class kid in Oakland or in Butte, Nebraska, you care about Social Security,” Walz said, according to Fox News, which reported his mother’s age as 90.

“When my mom looks for that Social Security deposit to be made in her bank account, that’s how she’s going to feed herself. That’s how she’s going to get things done,” he said.

Walz said former President Donald Trump “doesn’t give a damn if his Social Security check comes or not.”

Walz served six terms in Congress and has been Minnesota’s governor since 2019.

Walz has a net worth of over $1 million, according to Forbes.

Forbes said that Walz and his wife have four defined-benefit pensions worth about $1 million.

Walz earns about $127,000 per year as governor, according to Time.

According to The Washington Post, Walz has brought up his mother before in the context of his father’s death at age 54 of cancer and the resulting medical debt.

“Thank God for Social Security survivor benefits,” he said in his Democratic National Convention speech.

Elsewhere, Walz has said that the debt from his father’s final week of hospitalization was so great that it  “cost my mom a decade of having to go back to work” at a nursing home.

The Post said that there was no reply from the Walz campaign when it sought information about whether James Walz, a school administrator, had insurance.

According to Town and Country magazine, Darlene Walz was born in Butte, Nebraska, and still lives there.

In August, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune said that Walz’s mother “occasionally comes to visit him at the Capitol.”

According to People, Darlene Walz went to Chicago in August to witness the Democratic National Convention.

“Oh man, that was a blast,” she said. “It was wonderful.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




