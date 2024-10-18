Tim Walz Claims His Mom Lives Off Social Security Checks So She Can Feed Herself, But Something Doesn't Add Up

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz claimed recently that his mother is only able to eat every month due to her Social Security check.

“We are all products of our past. When you grow up a middle-class kid in Oakland or in Butte, Nebraska, you care about Social Security,” Walz said, according to Fox News, which reported his mother’s age as 90.

“When my mom looks for that Social Security deposit to be made in her bank account, that’s how she’s going to feed herself. That’s how she’s going to get things done,” he said.

Walz said former President Donald Trump “doesn’t give a damn if his Social Security check comes or not.”

Walz served six terms in Congress and has been Minnesota’s governor since 2019.

Walz has a net worth of over $1 million, according to Forbes.

Forbes said that Walz and his wife have four defined-benefit pensions worth about $1 million.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Governor Tim Walz is facing a massive amount of backlash for claiming his 90-year-old mother waits for her social security check every month in order to eat and survive. Tim Walz has a reported net worth of $1M which has led to liberal and conservative criticism pic.twitter.com/mLOoL7WLKH — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 18, 2024

Walz earns about $127,000 per year as governor, according to Time.

According to The Washington Post, Walz has brought up his mother before in the context of his father’s death at age 54 of cancer and the resulting medical debt.

“Thank God for Social Security survivor benefits,” he said in his Democratic National Convention speech.

Elsewhere, Walz has said that the debt from his father’s final week of hospitalization was so great that it “cost my mom a decade of having to go back to work” at a nursing home.

The Post said that there was no reply from the Walz campaign when it sought information about whether James Walz, a school administrator, had insurance.

According to Town and Country magazine, Darlene Walz was born in Butte, Nebraska, and still lives there.

In August, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune said that Walz’s mother “occasionally comes to visit him at the Capitol.”

According to People, Darlene Walz went to Chicago in August to witness the Democratic National Convention.

“Oh man, that was a blast,” she said. “It was wonderful.”

