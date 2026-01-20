Tim Walz Finally Addresses Leftist Church Invasion with Absolutely Pathetic Statement

A little over a year ago, the Democratic Party decided that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was the kind of person we needed to be one heartbeat or one maleficent act away from the Oval Office.

Today, he’s not even running for a third term as governor of Minnesota because his state is mired in a welfare fraud scandal of gargantuan proportions. Worse, when the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice showed up at his doorstep to do what he could not — enforce the law, particularly as it pertains to the immigrant communities where the massive fraud was centered — he threw numerous hissy fits of abundant verbosity about that fact. He egged on activists taking to the streets in those good ol’ Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protests™.

But when one of those groups invaded a church service and seemingly violated federal civil rights law in the process (not to mention other laws, but those are pretty much child’s play at this point), how much of a rousing condemnation could the governor muster?

Two sentences, through his office. And only when prodded by Fox News.

So, for those of you who didn’t watch the farce unfold this weekend, a group calling itself the Racial Justice Network stormed Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, all with former CNN host Don Lemon not only providing an as-it-happened narration of events, but confronting one of the pastors about their stance on immigration law.

The reason? Another one of the pastors at the church worked with Minnesota’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office:

Anti-ICE mobs are now storming Christian Church services in Minnesota. Where is Governor Tim Walz? pic.twitter.com/5SeeeXZtOR — America (@america) January 19, 2026

Lemon, as you can hear, believes that this is constitutionally protected because you get to make people uncomfortable anytime, anyplace. Which means that we can start a LemonFinder app that tracks the former CNN anchor when he’s out in public and incites flash mobs to make him uncomfortable too, right? That’s what the First Amendment says, according to constitutional scholar Don Lemon.

Except not quite. Not only are you prohibited from this kind of behavior by a phalanx of state and local ordinances designed to keep people from becoming criminal nuisances on private property, there’s also the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or FACE Act, enacted under the Clinton administration. This was designed to stop religious protesters from getting too near to abortion clinics, and it was used promiscuously by Merrick Garland’s DOJ during the Joe Biden administration.

However, herein lies the problem for Mr. Lemon and Co. The law also includes this text protecting religious congregations, as well: “Whoever… by force or threat of force or by physical obstruction, intentionally injures, intimidates or interferes with or attempts to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship … shall be subject to the penalties provided in subsection (b) and the civil remedies provided in subsection (c).”

With the application of other federal laws, the Biden administration was able to threaten pro-life advocates with a decade or more in prison.

Given that this is a pretty clear violation of federal civil rights law, one that doesn’t necessarily reflect well on the “mostly peaceful” part of the protests that the left loves to emphasize, you’d think Walz would get out in front of this and tell people to cut it and do something productive.

Instead, he gave this two-sentence statement on Monday afternoon after being prodded by Fox News: “The Governor has repeatedly and unequivocally urged protesters to do so peacefully. While people have a right to speak out, he in no way supports interrupting a place of worship.”

BREAKING: MN Gov. Tim Walz’s office provides a statement to @FoxNews in response to anti-ICE agitators interrupting a church service yesterday. “The Governor has repeatedly and unequivocally urged protesters to do so peacefully. While people have a right to speak out, he in no… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 19, 2026

First thing: Two sentences? Dude. To quote your own tribe, do better.

Second thing: I don’t know that the characterization that Walz has “repeatedly and unequivocally urged protesters to do so peacefully” is anywhere near accurate, but to the extent it is, he has repeatedly and unequivocally urged protesters to protest harder. Part of it is because of Democratic dogma, part of it is because we’ve forgotten all about Feeding Our Future and those Somali-run “learing” centers that are still at the center of a multi-billion dollar sham that taxpayers in Minnesota and elsewhere are on the hook for.

To that extent, Renee Good managed to get herself killed by deciding she didn’t have to follow an ICE officer’s orders and could simply drive her car away with another ICE officer in front of it. She was shot and killed. In the protests that have intensified following her death, again aided and abetted by Walz’s rhetoric, the invasion of a church in seeming contravention of federal law during Sunday services for clicks by activists and Don Lemon (as if the two groups were separate, but I digress) has become emblematic of the excesses that show the far left still hasn’t learned from the Summer of Floyd.

Walz’s tossed-off response, in short, is more proof that Kamala Harris’ decision-making regarding who should be first in line for the presidency should a tragedy occur was far worse than America’s.

