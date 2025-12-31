Tim Walz Finally Breaks Silence on Somali Fraud Scandal - He Would Have Been Better Off Not Saying Anything

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz finally decided to address the ongoing Somali fraud scandal in his state. In typical Democrat fashion, Walz couldn’t help but mention President Donald Trump while doing so.

On Tuesday, Walz posted an official statement to X that read, “We’ve spent years cracking down on fraud – referring cases to law enforcement, shutting down and auditing high-risk programs.”

“Trump keeps letting fraudsters out of prison. To the national news just now paying attention, here’s what we’ve done to stop it.” He said, referring to a series of screenshots from the Minnesota Tribune where Walz wrote about everything he’s supposedly done to combat fraud.

We’ve spent years cracking down on fraud – referring cases to law enforcement, shutting down and auditing high-risk programs. Trump keeps letting fraudsters out of prison. To the national news just now paying attention, here’s what we’ve done to stop it. pic.twitter.com/bgvKPxVxxm — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) December 30, 2025

Before delving into those remarks, what does Trump have to do with any of this?

The president is no longer the get-out-of-jail free card for the left he once was.

You cannot simply whine about Trump in 2025 and expect to score the same points you did during his first term while having the public ignore whatever fiasco you find yourself enveloped in.

The statement itself is fairly boilerplate.

Walz praised the quality of life in his state while trying to distance himself from this latest scandal, saying “our state’s generosity has been taken advantage of by an organized group of fraudsters who’ve put their greed and self-dealing above the needs of children, seniors, and people with disabilities.”

The statement continued with Walz insisting increased skepticism will be the rule going forward adding, “Any amount of fraud is too much.” The governor droned on with talks of checks and balances, saying he’s going to fix this issue and so forth.

This statement comes after a bombshell investigation by content creator Nick Shirley found so-called Somali run “day care” facilities were nothing more than a facade to steal federal funds. The Washington Examiner reports this is not something Walz will so easily distance himself from as many of his appointees were over how these funds were allocated.

Walz’s replies on X were predictably full of scorn.

After his initial post claimed responsible parties have gone to jail, one user astutely noted, “This doesn’t list a single person who has been replaced or gone to jail then basically just begs others for ideas on what to do. Is this meant to be a joke?”

This doesn’t list a single person who has been replaced or gone to jail then basically just begs others for ideas on what to do. Is this meant to be a joke? — Ashton Forbes (@AshtonForbes) December 30, 2025

Another bashed Walz for trying to deflect by bringing up Trump.

You let $9 BILLION in taxpayer dollars vanish into fake Somali daycares and fraud rings under YOUR watch. Don’t forget, whistleblowers say your admin shut them down with “racism” smears. Now you blame Trump? Pathetic. — Mikey McCoy (@Michael_McCoyy) December 30, 2025

“You let $9 BILLION in taxpayer dollars vanish into fake Somali daycares and fraud rings under YOUR watch. Don’t forget, whistleblowers say your admin shut them down with ‘racism’ smears. Now you blame Trump? Pathetic,” he wrote.

A third put Walz’s remarks in more simplistic terms.

Translation: you’ve known about the massive and systemic fraud going on in your state for years and have done nothing — and you have done nothing because you believed it worked in your favor. — Joe Norman (@normonics) December 30, 2025

“Translation: you’ve known about the massive and systemic fraud going on in your state for years and have done nothing — and you have done nothing because you believed it worked in your favor,” the user replied.

The governor should have said nothing considering how poorly his statement was received.

With calls for his resignation mounting, this won’t simply be explained away by another X post.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.