Tim Walz Fumes About 'Accountability' in Shooting Death of Renee Good – He Should Start by Looking in a Mirror

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wants to talk about accountability, and that alone should give everyone pause.

On Wednesday morning, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was driving a maroon Honda Pilot in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis.

The area was the site of an ongoing federal immigration enforcement operation, and Good stopped her vehicle diagonally in the roadway, blocking traffic.

We don’t yet know all the details, but witnesses have said she was at the scene with the intent of impeding ICE.

Multiple agents approached Good and ordered her to exit the vehicle. Two agents walked up to the SUV and ordered her out of the vehicle.

Instead, Good remained in the driver’s seat. She backed up briefly, then rapidly accelerated directly toward an ICE officer, who drew his weapon and fired, killing her.

That is what happened.

Yet the political left immediately began painting Good as a martyr, though it is unclear for what cause.

Was she fighting the federal government so illegal immigration could continue unchecked?

Was she standing in defense of local political priorities that have cost taxpayers billions?

The narrative shifts depending on the audience. What does not shift is the outcome, which is that Good was killed.

Rather than acknowledging the danger faced by federal agents, Walz took to X to weigh in.

Responding to a Department of Homeland Security post explaining the incident, Walz wrote, “I’ve seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice.”

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 7, 2026

I’ve seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice. https://t.co/3faWW4bQvV — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 7, 2026

That is a bold claim from a governor whose tenure has been defined by chaos, and who just this week announced he was running away from four more years at his job.

If Walz wants to talk about accountability, he should start with himself. Minnesota did not become a haven for chaos overnight

Walz and Democrats let left-wing rioters burn Minneapolis in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.

Walz and Democrats allegedly presided over massive fraud schemes by local immigrants that drained taxpayer funds.

Walz and Democrats refuse to cooperate with ICE and DHS.

Those choices all matter here. Rhetoric from Democrats who run the state matters.

When leaders spend years demonizing law enforcement and federal agencies, they empower aggressive behavior. They essentially tell aimless activists that obstructing police or fomenting chaos is noble.

On Wednesday, that message met reality when an ICE agent feared for his life, and a woman lost hers.

It is not unreasonable to argue that Walz’s failed leadership helped create the environment that led to the moment the trigger was pulled.

If Walz truly wants accountability in Renee Good’s death, he should look in the mirror first.

