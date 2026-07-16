Tim Walz Fumes After Illegal Alien Child Rapist He Pardoned is Deported – Can't Judge Someone by Their 'Worst Day'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz lashed out at Trump administration officials who revoked the legal status of an illegal immigrant child rapist after Walz pardoned him, arguing that the man shouldn’t be judged for his “worst day.”

The comments reported Tuesday by KTTC-TV in Rochester, Minnesota, come after Laotian national Tou Lue Vang, now 42, was deported to his native land by the Department of Homeland Security due to a 2006 conviction. Vang’s abuse of the girl started in 2002, when she was 10 years old, and continued for the next four years, according to the DHS.

“Under President Trump, criminal illegal aliens who rape children will be found, arrested, and removed — and Democrat politicians will not stand in the way,” the White House said in a July 10 statement after Secretary of State Marco Rubio terminated Vang’s legal status.

The statement also condemned Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for what it called “a brazen effort to shield the criminal illegal alien predator from imminent deportation.”

Walz, speaking to the media Tuesday, said that Vang’s actions were “horrific,” but said that the pardon was both deserved and not motivated by immigration-related concerns.

This contradicted statements made by members of the Minnesota Clemency Review Commission, which were obtained by Fox News and which showed concern for Vang staying in the country was first and foremost in their minds.

“Very tough case, but the kids not having a father is not in the best interest of society,” one commissioner wrote, referring to Vang’s six children.

“The applicant stated the need for clemency related to immigration issues,” another commissioner wrote.

Walz did not feel that this was a tough case, arguing that deporting the child rapist did not make Americans any more secure,

“Did that make us any safer? Did that make the children that are left behind any more stable?” Walz asked the media.

“Did it improve the idea that we can’t all be judged by our worst day? And I want to be very clear,” Walz added, “these are horrific crimes. They often are.”

.@GovTimWalz on why ICE shouldn’t have deported this child rapist: “we can’t all be judged by our worst day.” For Tou Lue Vang this wasn’t just one “worst day” — it was YEARS of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl starting when she was 10. Just disgraceful. https://t.co/QCzSnYh4zA pic.twitter.com/hJ2TRlan4k — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 15, 2026

KTTC added that Walz said that “Vang’s pardon wasn’t about immigration reform, noting the board denied other pardons to people facing immigration-related issues on the same day as Vang’s was granted.”

Vang, who came to the United States in 1994, told police at the time of his arrest that he had abused the girl because such behavior was acceptable in his native culture.

Lauren Bis, acting assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said that the decision of both the commission and Walz were an attempt to circumvent immigration law.

“Governor Tim Walz’s decision to pardon an illegal alien convicted child rapist so he can remain in our country is disgusting,” she said in a statement earlier this month.

“These are the criminal illegal aliens he and his Minnesota sanctuary politicians are protecting.”

Walz, who was Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 presidential election, announced earlier this year that he would not be running for a third term as Minnesota’s governor after a massive fraud investigation involving the state’s Somali community that occurred on his watch made national headlines.

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