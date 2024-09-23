Share
Tim Walz Gets Brutally Roasted After Accidentally Giving Crowd a Reason to Vote for Trump Over Kamala Harris

 By Michael Schwarz  September 23, 2024 at 6:31am
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota — Vice President Kamala Harris’s beleaguered running mate — did not intend to provide what amounted to an endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

In fact, when he spoke at what passed for a rally in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Walz — best known for his COVID-era tyranny, stolen-valor scandal and unhealthy interest in the sexuality of minors — could not have known that his pathetic speaking performance, highlighted by a mixture of platitudinous nonsense and interruptions from protesters, would result in a perfect soundbite for Trump’s campaign.

“We can’t afford four more years of this!” Walz said in a viral clip posted to the social media platform X.

According to Fox News, Walz probably meant to refer to either gun violence or the rhetoric that surrounds it.

“Look, Kamala Harris made it clear these guys want to instill fear,” Walz said, presumably referring to Trump and his running mate, Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.  “They want to tell you that [you should] just get over it, it’s a fact of life. This is the way it is.”

“[Harris] simply has said it doesn’t have to be this way,” Walz added. “It doesn’t have to be this way. We can’t afford four more years of this.”

Whatever Walz intended to say, his comment backfired, and for good reason. After all, incumbents generally do not say things like “we can’t afford four more years.”

Will Trump win?

“In a stunning move, Tim Walz makes the case for Trump,” conservative commentator Benny Johnson joked on X.

Meanwhile, other prominent pro-Trump accounts drew the same conclusion.

Of course, six-second clips can be misleading, so it is always important to place those brief embarrassing moments in the context of much larger embarrassing moments. And Walz’s Bethlehem “rally” certainly qualifies.

For instance, one gaslighting social media user called it the ” biggest crowd I’ve ever seen in one place.”

In reality, however, Walz held his “rally” inside a high school’s gymnasium.

Then there was the lack of substance that thus far has characterized the Harris campaign.

In the lengthier clip below, Walz spoke of “joy” and of breaking the so-called “glass ceiling.”

Of course he did, for the Harris-Walz ticket has nothing tangible to offer American citizens.

And here is a clip of Walz apparently being heckled by pro-Palestinian protesters:

In short, Walz did more than deliver an unintentionally funny, six-second soundbite for his opponents.

He showcased the fraudulence of the entire Harris campaign on Saturday night, and that undoubtedly left Trump supporters grinning from ear-to-ear.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
