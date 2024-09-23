Tim Walz Gets Brutally Roasted After Accidentally Giving Crowd a Reason to Vote for Trump Over Kamala Harris

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota — Vice President Kamala Harris’s beleaguered running mate — did not intend to provide what amounted to an endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

In fact, when he spoke at what passed for a rally in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Walz — best known for his COVID-era tyranny, stolen-valor scandal and unhealthy interest in the sexuality of minors — could not have known that his pathetic speaking performance, highlighted by a mixture of platitudinous nonsense and interruptions from protesters, would result in a perfect soundbite for Trump’s campaign.

“We can’t afford four more years of this!” Walz said in a viral clip posted to the social media platform X.

🚨 WALZ FINALLY TELLS THE TRUTH: “We can’t afford four more years” of Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EwhBbY0O4p — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2024

According to Fox News, Walz probably meant to refer to either gun violence or the rhetoric that surrounds it.

“Look, Kamala Harris made it clear these guys want to instill fear,” Walz said, presumably referring to Trump and his running mate, Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio. “They want to tell you that [you should] just get over it, it’s a fact of life. This is the way it is.”

“[Harris] simply has said it doesn’t have to be this way,” Walz added. “It doesn’t have to be this way. We can’t afford four more years of this.”

Whatever Walz intended to say, his comment backfired, and for good reason. After all, incumbents generally do not say things like “we can’t afford four more years.”

“In a stunning move, Tim Walz makes the case for Trump,” conservative commentator Benny Johnson joked on X.

In a stunning move, Tim Walz makes the case for Trump: “We can’t afford four more years of this” pic.twitter.com/xtaIl0DlPr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 22, 2024

Meanwhile, other prominent pro-Trump accounts drew the same conclusion.

When your opponent campaigns for you……🤣 Tim Walz: “We can’t afford four more years of this!” We agree, Timmy! pic.twitter.com/xvkQY9uteM — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 21, 2024

I agree with Tim Walz! We cannot afford four more years of Kamala Harris! pic.twitter.com/NhWB1NX5Fd — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) September 21, 2024

Walz: “We can’t afford four more years of this.” I’m not sure if you know this Tim but your current running mate is kinda the VP. pic.twitter.com/4RV20Goljy — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 21, 2024

We finally have a true statement: Tim Walz: “We can’t afford four more years of this.” pic.twitter.com/G8HPq3NqGj — Don_Vito 🇺🇸 (@Don_Vito_08) September 21, 2024

Of course, six-second clips can be misleading, so it is always important to place those brief embarrassing moments in the context of much larger embarrassing moments. And Walz’s Bethlehem “rally” certainly qualifies.

For instance, one gaslighting social media user called it the ” biggest crowd I’ve ever seen in one place.”

Tim Walz rally in Bethlehem, PA. biggest crowd I’ve ever seen in one place 😂 Well attended, organized , positive and energizing. Tim Walz, Liza colo Zayas, Susan Wild, Anthony Ramos and more. sorry my phone does not take the best pictures. pic.twitter.com/lWIvK2Amn8 — Mitchapalooza (@GivenMitch7873) September 21, 2024

In reality, however, Walz held his “rally” inside a high school’s gymnasium.

Then there was the lack of substance that thus far has characterized the Harris campaign.

In the lengthier clip below, Walz spoke of “joy” and of breaking the so-called “glass ceiling.”

Of course he did, for the Harris-Walz ticket has nothing tangible to offer American citizens.

Sound up!

“When We Fight We Win”

Coach Tim Walz gives a closer & a 45 day game plan to a fired up crowd in Bethlehem, PA. pic.twitter.com/jp7e16Qs2c — Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) September 21, 2024

And here is a clip of Walz apparently being heckled by pro-Palestinian protesters:

Tim Walz has now been interrupted by Palestinians four times during his speech in Bethlehem, PA pic.twitter.com/2PaZw8ccsl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 21, 2024

In short, Walz did more than deliver an unintentionally funny, six-second soundbite for his opponents.

He showcased the fraudulence of the entire Harris campaign on Saturday night, and that undoubtedly left Trump supporters grinning from ear-to-ear.

