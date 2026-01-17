Tim Walz Gets the Response He Deserves After Suddenly Saying He Wants to 'Turn the Temperature Down'

If justice prevails, then unhinged leftists will probably turn Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota into their latest phony martyr.

On the social media platform X on Thursday, Walz had the audacity to insist that he and President Donald Trump “turn the temperature down” amid protests in Minneapolis that have physically impeded Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ efforts to enforce federal immigration law.

As one might expect, X users reminded the governor of his hypocrisy.

“I am making a direct appeal to the President,” Walz wrote in a statement. “Let’s turn the temperature down. Stop this campaign of retribution. This is not who we are.”

Then, the governor wrote “an appeal to Minnesotans.”

“I know this is scary,” Walz’s statement continued. “We can — we must — speak out loudly, urgently, but also peacefully. We cannot fan the flames of chaos. That’s what he wants.”

Last week, 37-year-old anti-ICE activist Renee Good lost her life in a fatal shooting in Minneapolis. Videos posted to social media showed Good appearing to aim her car at an ICE agent who stood in front of the vehicle while other agents attempted to detain her. The agent who shot Good suffered internal bleeding from her attack.

Nonetheless, anti-ICE leftists, impervious to evidence, insisted that the ICE agent “murdered” Good. Even Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison implied the shooting was “murder,” according to Fox News.

Those inflaming the crisis have received encouragement from other Democrats, including Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Walz, in fact, recklessly spoke of “war” against the federal government.

In response, many X users treated Walz’s Thursday post with the derision it deserved.

“Walz, today: Let’s turn down the temp! Walz, the last week: We’re at war with the federal govt! This is a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota! ICE atrocities! You’ve ratcheted the temp up as high as it can go, and now want to play peacemaker?” one X user wrote.

Walz, today: Let’s turn down the temp! Walz, the last week: We’re at war with the federal govt! This is a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota! ICE atrocities! You’ve ratcheted the temp up as high as it can go, and now want to play peacemaker? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 15, 2026

Other X users reminded Walz that Democrats’ hysterical anti-Trump and anti-ICE rhetoric, not to mention their sanctuary city policies, caused this violence.

Respectfully, Governor, what did you think would happen after spending two years calling President Trump a fascist and a Nazi and claiming he’s sending “Gestapo” into our communities? This rhetoric has real consequences. The fallout of this falls on you. You should resign. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 15, 2026

Literally all you have to do is enforce immigration holds at jails. ICE picks them up there. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 15, 2026

On Thursday, Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to restore order in Minneapolis.

Still, even in his nominally peace-seeking statement Walz could not help but take shots at the president. The governor disingenuously characterized ICE enforcement operations as a “campaign of retribution” and suggested that Trump “wants” chaos.

That kind of language almost certainly will not quell the anti-ICE violence. Nor do we have any reason to believe that Walz wants the violence to end. Indeed, since they cannot legalize open borders, Democrats like Walz prefer to hinder enforcement of existing immigration laws.

Let us hope, therefore, that Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, in which case Walz should be the first person arrested.

That would be true justice. And it would make unhinged leftists crazy enough to call Walz a martyr — even if sane Americans would know how phony that is.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.