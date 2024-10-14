Tim Walz Gets Torn to Shreds Over Embarrassing Moment with His Own Shotgun - 'This Guy Is Beyond Weak'

Seeking to portray Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota as the kind of guy hunters can relate to, the Harris-Walz campaign pumped out a video showing Walz off to hunt.

The video was taken on the opening day of pheasant season in Minnesota, according to CBS News.

During the hunt, Walz never fired a shot.

To make matters worse, Walz – a former member of the National Guard who at one time spoke about his familiarity with “weapons of war” – became the centerpiece of the video as he struggled to load his shotgun.

Tim Walz claimed he carried “weapons of war in combat” but he can’t load a shotgun? This guy is beyond weak. My little sister could beat him up. Ya gotta watch this👇 pic.twitter.com/nd7CneGWBI — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) October 12, 2024

“Tim Walz claimed he carried ‘weapons of war in combat’ but he can’t load a shotgun? This guy is beyond weak. My little sister could beat him up. Ya gotta watch this,” country singer John Rich posted on X.

As noted by the New York Post, Walz has framed himself as an excellent hunter.

“I guarantee you he can’t shoot pheasants like I can,” Walz said, comparing himself with Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.

The report from The Great Pheasant Hunt of 2024 is that, if Walz fired his gun at all, he didn’t hit anything. The claim is that one of his friends killed a pheasant but they didn’t recover the bird – even while using dogs. So, no proof of any success.

pic.twitter.com/5KXDdMmqKo — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 12, 2024

“After Watching Tim Walz trying to handle a shotgun, I officially retract any criticism from him avoiding combat zones,” conservative commentator Jason Robertson said, according to Fox News.

“He is a HERO. He is so bad with a weapon that he saved American Lives skipping the War Zone,” he said.

“Tim Walz claims that he’s a lifelong bird hunter, but this clearly proves he has no idea how to load or charge a semi-automatic shotgun,” conservative commentator John Cardillo said, adding, “He’s a first-timer right here.”

This is Tim Walz hunting pheasants. Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/s0U8l8yOaK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 12, 2024

“This is Tim Walz hunting pheasants. Who did it better?” conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong posted on X, likening Walz to Elmer Fudd.

In the New York Post, Miranda Devine noted in an Op-Ed that “in a few short weeks, the Minnesota governor has amassed an impressive array of media flubs and downright scandals, from his ‘stolen valor’ exaggeration of his reserve National Guard career and peculiar lies about his Chinese Communist Party entanglements to his feeble boasts about being a red-blooded hunting man.”

“That last little vanity blew up over the weekend during a fake pheasant hunting photo op in his home state, when he didn’t know how to load his shotgun. In embarrassing scenes, Walz strode around long grass in a high-viz vest for the cameras, calling for someone to bring him a ‘Diet Mountain Dew’ because he wanted to ‘pound it down,'” she wrote.

Walz spent 24 years in the Army National Guard units but he was never in a combat zone.

During the campaign, Walz’s claim that he handled “weapons of war” was ridiculed for the suggestion that he carried guns in a combat zone, which Walz never did.

