Tim Walz Humiliates Himself While Explaining Why He Was Selected as Kamala Harris' Running Mate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz just admitted he was chosen as former Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate for the very same reasons she was chosen as the Democrats’ choice for president: race and sex.

Newsmax host Chris Plante posted footage on Wednesday of Walz speaking to an audience at the Harvard University Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.

Walz spoke about last year’s election, specifically communicating to the audience why the Democrats chose him to run with Harris.

After Walz tried to say he was on the ticket “because we did a lot of amazing progressive things in Minnesota,” he proceeded to reveal the real reason.

Walz stated he could “code talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck, doing that, that I could put them at ease.”

Tim Walz tells Harvard audience that Kamala chose him for VP because “I could Code Talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck’ and he gave a ‘permission structure’ for whites to vote Democrat pic.twitter.com/YaRJdL9Kad — Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) April 30, 2025

He added that his role was to be the “permission structure” for that demographic to vote Democrat.

Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk reposted the same footage, mocking Walz by asking, “How’d that work out for you, Tim?!”

Did selecting Tim Walz as VP hurt Kamala Harris' chances? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 87% (359 Votes) No: 13% (54 Votes)

HAHAHAHAHA. Tim Walz says Kamala picked him as a running mate to give “permission” for white dudes to vote for a radical black/Indian woman: “I could code-talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck – I could put them at ease.” How’d that work out for you, Tim?! pic.twitter.com/45UfpcR7lk — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 30, 2025

The clip indicates two things about the Democrats.

Firstly, they have no clue how to appeal to men if their best option is Tim Walz. No self-respecting man striving to check any of the boxes for what constitutes as “masculine” identifies with Walz.

Secondly, the Democrats cannot conceive of appeals to voters outside of identity politics.

Harris was chosen for being a mixed-race woman.

Walz was chosen for being a white man.

Neither were chosen for their achievements in public service or their principles.

This ticket was diversity, equity, and inclusion for the White House.

To answer Kirk, it did not work out well.

According to ABC News citing exit polls, 55 percent of men voted for President Donald Trump.

It’s possible that Walz’s incessant lying about his military rank or his praises of socialism hurt his chances. In other words, his principles — or lack thereof — damaged the Democrats’ campaign.

Democrats should embrace a new radical idea if they hope to have any success in the future: run candidates based off merit, not their race or sex.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.