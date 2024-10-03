Tim Walz Insider Admits JD Vance's Debate Strategy Caught Them Off-Guard

After Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate between Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance and Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, many viewers walked away with the impression that Vance put on a master class.

While Republican voters are praising Vance for appearing calm and actually nice at times, even Walz’s aides admitted the strategy was one they did not expect.

Axios reported on Thursday that an unnamed member of the Walz team said they “expected more MAGA mode, given what [Vance has] been saying repeatedly on the stump.”

The Walz campaign was clearly expecting something more like what they’ve seen in Vance’s remarks on the campaign trail and his demeanor with crowds, which have been indicative of how polarizing politics are in this election cycle.

In September, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump battled in their own CBS debate, with Trump on the offensive as he tried to remind Americans of how awful Harris’s time in office has been as President Joe Biden’s second.

Trump appeared aggressive and dismayed many by taking the bait when Harris criticized the attendance at his rallies.

Needless to say, Tuesday’s dynamic was a total reversal, courtesy of Vance.

A Vance advisor told Axios, “We figured it would throw him off,” further noting, “Democrats and much of the media bought their own false caricature of J.D., that he was just some heartless fire-breather.”

The mainstream media certainly had their preconceptions of Vance, whether it be from his “childless cat ladies” comments about who’s running the government or just by sheer association with his more combative running mate.

Do you think JD Vance won the debate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (692 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

One advisor remarked, “J.D. knew instinctively that what would actually move the ball forward is creating the contrast between Trump’s successes and Kamala’s failures.”

While being warm and relatable, Vance still achieved that end by reminding viewers where Harris was lacking since taking office in 2021, whether it be through her terrible border policies or how much prices have risen.

Viewers also noted the difference in appearance between the two.

Vance appeared relaxed in his body language.

He even gave viewers a viral snapshot in which he broke the fourth wall, reacting with an irreverent smirk toward the TV camera as Walz spoke.

The governor, on the other hand, was panicked and wore a frown coupled with a wide-eyed glare into the camera.

Call it superficial, but all this matters.

As The Smithsonian noted, the first televised debate between Vice President Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy in 1960 had a huge impact on the outcome of the election. Four million voters made up their minds after the debate, with three million choosing Kennedy in what would be one of the closest elections in history.

Of course, Vance and Walz aren’t running for the highest office themselves, but the Ohioan’s strategy should pay off for Trump.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.