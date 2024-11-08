Tim Walz Looks Broken After Kamala's Massive Loss: His Daughter's Update About Him Says It All

For all the TikTok users having viral meltdowns over Vice President Kamala Harris’ epic Tuesday loss, take heart in the fact that another political figure doesn’t seem to be doing OK, either: namely, Harris’ running mate.

In an Instagram post, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s child shared a pic of her father looking none too well along with his cat on his lap.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the picture was taken at Walz’s Minnesota house and posted by Hope Walz, the governor’s 23-year-old daughter.

“The Earth keeps spinning and we live to fight another day,” the pic was captioned, along with a bandaged-heart emoji.

Well, he’s not childless, but he could always become a lady — at least to Democrats — and he certainly seems to like his cats:

Tim Walz returns to his life of being a cat lady. pic.twitter.com/Ofb1Mt0qA8 — mr renaissance (@lastren_man) November 8, 2024

Maybe J.D. Vance had a point about them after all.

The post came a day after Walz was spotted crying during Kamala Harris’ concession speech in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

It’s not that Walz ever looked particularly young or spry, but you know how they say the presidency ages a person? This guy wasn’t even campaigning for the presidency, but the vice presidency, and in a truncated election cycle at that.

And boy, does he look a bit older — or at least sadder.

The cat picture is pretty much the icing on the cake: Walz looks like a guy who’s about ready to order DoorDash and catch up on Netflix for the next few weeks.

While one doesn’t blame him for disappointment, the problem is that Walz is still the governor of a state — and one that didn’t go to Kamala Harris by the margins that were expected. At the very least, it’s time to buckle up and shore up a reliably Democratic state before things get any worse.

Walz has only posted two times on X since the election nightmare. , aside from a repost of Harris announcing her concession remarks.

“Thank you Vice President @KamalaHarris for putting your faith in me, and selecting me as your running mate. Campaigning at your side was the honor and privilege of my life,” he said.

“While the outcome is not what we wanted, I am grateful to the millions of Americans who joined our campaign and stood up for our greatest ideals: decency, compassion, and love of our neighbor.

“Now more than ever, we need you to continue fighting for those values and the country we all love,” he added.

Yes, he needs you to fight for those values — because, from the looks of things, he’s going to be wallowing for a little bit. Thank heavens America dodged a bullet and doesn’t have to deal with a cackling president and lachrymose veep for four years.

