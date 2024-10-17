Tim Walz Makes Mistake That May Come Back to Bite Him After Firing Shot at JD Vance's Life Growing Up

After the drubbing he took in the vice-presidential debate earlier this month, one would think that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota would know better.

As he makes his way along the campaign trail, Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, could talk about any number of subjects besides the one he chose earlier this week in Pennsylvania.

In a clip posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, Walz made the foolish mistake of attacking his counterpart in the 2024 election, Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, in a way that both highlighted Vance’s upbringing and, crucially, reminded voters of the contrast between the two vice-presidential candidates.

“Sen. Vance, he became a media darling,” Walz began. “He wrote a book about the place he grew up. But the premise was — was trashing that place where he grew up rather than lifting it up.”

One marvels, of course, at the absurdity of calling Vance a “media darling.”

Moreover, with the exception of his running mate, former President Donald Trump, Vance has emerged as perhaps the most powerful advocate the forgotten people of Middle America have seen in generations.

Thus, Walz probably should not have mentioned Vance’s humble origins and enduring connection to those origins.

But the knucklehead governor continued.

“This guy’s a venture capitalist cosplaying like he’s a cowboy or something,” Walz said. “I don’t even know what a venture capitalist does most of the time.”

Tim Walz — total freak show — criticizes @JDVance for working his way out of poverty, writing a book, and achieving success pic.twitter.com/KjpISSU00p — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 15, 2024

Walz, of course, projected his own cosplaying behavior onto Vance.

When the Ohio senator speaks to any audience, he looks and sounds like the polished, confident, brilliant, Yale-educated husband, father and statesmen listeners expect. He does not bludgeon his audience with reminders of his humble origins. Nor does he pretend to be anything other than what he is. Thus, one recognizes his authenticity and humility in the absence of affectation.

By contrast, Walz sported a flannel shirt and ball cap. He has taken embarrassing hunting photos. He needs to fool his listeners into seeing him as one of them.

You know, because every ordinary Joe in Middle America has totalitarian impulses, a decades-long fascination with communist China and an unhealthy interest in children’s sexuality.

For most of his 35-minute speech, which took place in rural western Pennsylvania, Walz focused on lying about Trump. Readers may view the full speech below.

In short, Walz erred in even mentioning Vance.

After all, voters have seen the contrast between the sharp Ohio senator and the bumbling Minnesota governor. And that contrast does not work to the Harris campaign’s advantage.

