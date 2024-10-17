Share
Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally at Telesz Farms in Volant, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.
Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally at Telesz Farms in Volant, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Tim Walz Makes Mistake That May Come Back to Bite Him After Firing Shot at JD Vance's Life Growing Up

 By Michael Schwarz  October 17, 2024 at 7:36am
After the drubbing he took in the vice-presidential debate earlier this month, one would think that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota would know better.

As he makes his way along the campaign trail, Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, could talk about any number of subjects besides the one he chose earlier this week in Pennsylvania.

In a clip posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, Walz made the foolish mistake of attacking his counterpart in the 2024 election, Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, in a way that both highlighted Vance’s upbringing and, crucially, reminded voters of the contrast between the two vice-presidential candidates.

“Sen. Vance, he became a media darling,” Walz began. “He wrote a book about the place he grew up. But the premise was — was trashing that place where he grew up rather than lifting it up.”

One marvels, of course, at the absurdity of calling Vance a “media darling.”

Moreover, with the exception of his running mate, former President Donald Trump, Vance has emerged as perhaps the most powerful advocate the forgotten people of Middle America have seen in generations.

Thus, Walz probably should not have mentioned Vance’s humble origins and enduring connection to those origins.

But the knucklehead governor continued.

Do you like J.D. Vance?

“This guy’s a venture capitalist cosplaying like he’s a cowboy or something,” Walz said. “I don’t even know what a venture capitalist does most of the time.”

Walz, of course, projected his own cosplaying behavior onto Vance.

When the Ohio senator speaks to any audience, he looks and sounds like the polished, confident, brilliant, Yale-educated husband, father and statesmen listeners expect. He does not bludgeon his audience with reminders of his humble origins. Nor does he pretend to be anything other than what he is. Thus, one recognizes his authenticity and humility in the absence of affectation.

By contrast, Walz sported a flannel shirt and ball cap. He has taken embarrassing hunting photos. He needs to fool his listeners into seeing him as one of them.

Related:
Tim Walz Mocked After His Bizarre Interaction with Kamala Harris's Allies - 'Something Seriously Wrong'

You know, because every ordinary Joe in Middle America has totalitarian impulses, a decades-long fascination with communist China and an unhealthy interest in children’s sexuality.

For most of his 35-minute speech, which took place in rural western Pennsylvania, Walz focused on lying about Trump. Readers may view the full speech below.

In short, Walz erred in even mentioning Vance.

After all, voters have seen the contrast between the sharp Ohio senator and the bumbling Minnesota governor. And that contrast does not work to the Harris campaign’s advantage.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
