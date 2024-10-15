Tim Walz Mocked After His Bizarre Interaction with Kamala Harris's Allies - 'Something Seriously Wrong'

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota has somehow made his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, look statesmanlike by comparison.

Indeed, if you do not believe that a pro-censorship tyrant with a decades-long love of communist China and an unhealthy interest in children’s sexuality could serve as a source of unintentional humor, then you have not yet seen Walz’s over-the-top behavior.

In a 27-second clip posted Monday to the social media platform X, Walz clapped like a seal before awkwardly welcoming Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin to the stage during a campaign rally, thereby prompting one of former President Donald Trump’s supporters to declare “something seriously wrong” with Walz.

According to WLUK-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the three governors appeared together at an event Monday in Green Bay.

After clapping five times, as if expecting someone to throw him a fish, Walz made a dramatic pointing gesture.

Then, after more nervous-looking clapping, he gave Whitmer an awkward high-five. The unfortunate Evers received a handshake and brief embrace.

As repulsive as Whitmer is to every red-blooded, freedom-loving American male, the sight of Walz giving a female governor a high-five while reserving a handshake and embrace for a male governor looked, well, weird.

Incredibly, the hyperactive Walz then turned and raced toward Whitmer, causing her to take two steps backward.

Next, the Minnesota governor took his colleagues by the hands and raised their arms together in a victory sign.

Finally, Walz began clapping again and gesturing in random directions.

All the while, he looked like a man who had been assigned the role of an enthusiastic surrogate and had determined to pour every ounce of his directionless energy into it.

There’s something seriously wrong with this individual pic.twitter.com/kbHBOFrtqH — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

X users responded to the hilarious and effeminate-looking Walz as one would expect.

“I’m starting to think that this guy isn’t gonna help Democrats claw back the male vote in any way lmfao,” one user wrote.

I’m starting to think that this guy isn’t gonna help Democrats claw back the male vote in any way lmfao

pic.twitter.com/HZxZRyn7EH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2024

“Lots of estrogen runs through those veins!” another user tweeted.

Lots of estrogen runs through those veins! — Matthew B. (@Matthew41309696) October 14, 2024

Meanwhile, other X users simply commented on Walz’s general weirdness.

He reminds me of that weird drama teacher who was only allowed to be in charge of dance number choreography. — kimby Cave (@CaveKimby) October 15, 2024

What a weirdo! — ghopper0110 (@ghopper0110) October 15, 2024

Yes, he’s a ridiculous fraud doing his best to hide his mental illness. — GoodFights™ (@LionOfJudah_12) October 14, 2024

Earlier this month, Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio gave Walz a drubbing during their first and only vice-presidential debate.

Aside from that drubbing, the best thing about Harris’s choice of Walz as running mate has been the videos on social media comparing Walz to the late comedian Chris Farley.

One X user, in fact, called Farley a “great comedian” who “played Tim Walz” long ago.

Here, for instance, is a clip of Farley making an over-the-top-enthusiastic entrance into an auditorium:

God bless Chris Farley. He was a great comedian and played Tim Walz before he came crashing on the scene. pic.twitter.com/klXkO6b4X0 — Commonsenseprevails (@Commonsensepre2) October 10, 2024

Of course, all of this makes sense from Harris’s perspective.

After all, the vice president flounders in every unscripted setting. Not only does she speak in word salads, but she actually repeats her platitudinous gibberish from interview to interview. At times, in fact, she hardly seems like a real human being.

Thus, if she wanted a buffoonish running mate to distract from her own myriad inadequacies, then she chose wisely.

