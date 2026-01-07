Tim Walz Pours Gasoline on the Fire with Lie About Minneapolis ICE Incident

A woman is dead in Minneapolis after a chaotic and tragic confrontation involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents — and before the facts had even been determined, Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was pouring gasoline on the fire.

Look, the loss of human life is always a tragedy, perhaps doubly so when it unfolds in a tense encounter involving the government. But that alone should have demanded restraint, sobriety, and respect for the gravity of what occurred.

Instead, the demonstrably incompetent Walz chose agitation.

Rather than lowering the temperature or acknowledging the complexity of a situation that ended with a fatal decision made in seconds, Walz moved quickly to weaponize the death in service of his long-running crusade against ICE.

It was a reflexive, political response that treated a woman’s death not as a solemn moment for reflection, but as an opportunity to advance an ideological narrative. Whatever one thinks of immigration enforcement, exploiting a fresh corpse to score political points is the epitome of moral recklessness.

Here’s the governor’s contemptible response to a genuinely tragic situation:

I’ve seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice. https://t.co/3faWW4bQvV — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 7, 2026

Oh, he also mentioned, “I’ve seen the video.”

That’s the problem, Timmy. So have we.

And the videos we’ve seen — from different angles and at different speeds — largely corroborates what the Department of Homeland Security said about the tragic incident.

NEW: Second video shows ICE shooting in Minneapolis. A woman, a U.S. citizen, was killed pic.twitter.com/VBbVTOblF6 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 7, 2026

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism. https://t.co/504gANBKaC pic.twitter.com/8xMqHF0Ih9 — Morblius (@Morblius) January 7, 2026

🚨 SLOW-MO VIDEO PROOF: Watch frame-by-frame as violent suspect in Minneapolis ACCELERATES & TRIES TO RAM stranded ICE agents with her SUV! Officer forced to fire—JUSTIFIED self-defense stops deadly attack cold. 😡 This is domestic terrorism. #BackTheBlue #DefendICE 🇺🇸 🔥… pic.twitter.com/hkJ4ocSrQq — Patriot Forge USA 🇺🇸 (@PatriotForgeUSA) January 7, 2026

“Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism,” the Department of Homeland Security posted to X. “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.”

From all accounts, that appears to be a rather accurate telling of what unfolded in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

This is where rhetoric meets reality. And whether Democrats like it or not, reality wins, no matter how much people like Walz want to lie about it. The blue donkeys have spent years demonizing ICE with reckless, absolutist language, but this incident exposes the cost of that narrative.

Instead of grappling with what actually happened, Walz and his allies rushed to recast a fast-moving, life-or-death encounter as something sinister and premeditated.

The video evidence simply doesn’t support that framing. A vehicle was accelerating toward an agent standing directly in its path. Contact was made. The shot came at the last possible moment.

Pretending otherwise is nothing more than distortion — and it’s despicable.

Leadership in moments like this demands clarity and restraint, not insinuation and agitprop. By rejecting the plain facts on video and attacking law enforcement reflexively, Walz exploited a dead woman to keep a political fire burning.

That kind of conduct doesn’t de-escalate tensions, but rather inflames them, and it puts even more people at risk.

If Democrats truly, actually care about preventing tragedies like this, they should start by telling the truth about what happened — even when it’s inconvenient to the narrative they prefer.

