Tim Walz Presided Over 'Greatest Theft' of Taxes 'Through Welfare Fraud in American History': White House

Former Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz presided over “the single greatest theft of taxpayer dollars through welfare fraud in American history,” White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller says.

Miller said fraud linked to Somali migrants will “rock the core of Minnesota politics and American politics,” according to the New York Post.

“We believe that we have only scratched the very top of the surface of how deep this goes,” he told Sean Hannity Friday on the Fox News show “Hannity.”

A Minnesota Republican said Walz is in for a rough ride.

“The scrutiny is intense and it’s going to get more intense and I think he realizes that,” Minnesota Republican legislator Harry Niska said.

“He’s never gotten this level of scrutiny — he’s definitely going to continue to get skepticism from the administration, from Congress and I expect that is only going to intensify,” he said.

“The list is so long all of the programs that have just been shoveling money out the door to anyone that sets up an LLC or a nonprofit,” he said.

To date, the roughly $1 billion in fraud that has been exposed led to 59 convictions, with charges filed against 80 people.

Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler indicated in a post on X that the number could rise.

“In just the last two days, SBA has uncovered at least $1 million in PPP and EIDL loans that were granted to individuals indicted as part of the broader billion-dollar pandemic fraud scheme in Minnesota,” she wrote, referring to the COVID-era Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans programs.

In just the last two days, SBA has uncovered at least $1 million in PPP and EIDL loans that were granted to individuals indicted as part of the broader billion-dollar pandemic fraud scheme in Minnesota. We continue to investigate these organizations and executives to determine… — Kelly Loeffler (@SBA_Kelly) December 4, 2025

“We continue to investigate these organizations and executives to determine their citizenship status, the legitimacy of their nonprofit work, and other requirements for loan eligibility,” she wrote.

“The fraud in this state runs deeper than was ever previously reported. SBA is working around the clock to get answers and make taxpayers whole,” she wrote.

🚨 BREAKING: Stephen Miller announced the Trump admin has launched a FULL-SCALE investigation into Somali fraud in Tim Walz’s Minnesota “We believe that the Somali fraud operation in Minnesota is the single greatest theft of taxpayer dollars, through welfare fraud, in American… pic.twitter.com/hCnnchkOba — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 6, 2025

President Donald Trump has vented at the Somali concentration in Minnesota, according to the BBC.

Trump said Somalis should “go back to where they came from” and “their country is no good for a reason.”

“I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you,” he said on Tuesday, adding that America could “go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country.”

