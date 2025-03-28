Tim Walz Shows Democrats Have Learned Nothing, Launches Disgusting Attack on 'Old White Guys'

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota complaining about “old white guys” comes with tremendous irony — apart from the obvious.

In short, “old white guys” who do not share Walz’s views would never dare talk that way about other groups. They would have their careers destroyed.

Only the truly privileged and deeply spiteful may feel free to speak as Walz did. And in that fact alone lies the key to understanding their entire worldview, a mix of elitism and Marxism.

According to KRIV-TV in Houston, Texas, former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas hosted a town hall event on Thursday in the town of Rosenberg, near Houston, where Walz made his ridiculous, reprehensible, and above all revealing comment.

“And to all the young people who are here,” Walz said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “I just pause for a moment and look around, and look at — I’m especially talking about these old white guys who seem to disappoint us on a regular basis in this country.”

Tim Walz: “Old white guys disappoint us on a regular basis in this country” pic.twitter.com/tYLczQxUbM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 28, 2025

Walz, of course, was former Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate during the 2024 election. During that campaign, Walz appeared both creepy and in over his head.

More to the point, however, Harris and her allies in the establishment media made that campaign about identity politics. They failed.

Thus, one would assume that an election’s losers might re-evaluate their strategy and make appropriate changes. But Democrats like Walz will never do that. And their apparent intransigence has nothing to do with stubbornness.

In short, Democrats’ continued embrace of identity politics, including the racially-infused rhetoric that confirms their “wokeness,” stems from two factors that, if removed from the equation, would leave the modern Democratic Party with literally nothing by which to define itself: elitism and Marxism.

For instance, in a 2024 interview with The Western Journal, author Jeremy Carl noted that white liberals harbor intense anti-white racism.

“White liberals stand out as this huge anomaly in the entire social science research in that they have a dramatic hatred of white people. They prefer other groups, by far, and they dislike their own group,” Carl said.

As for what explains anti-white hatred among white liberals, Carl, author of “The Unprotected Class: How Anti-White Racism Is Tearing America Apart,” pointed to a “deep moral need” among white liberals to separate themselves from the whites whom they loathe.

Carl also cited author Rob Henderson’s concept of “luxury beliefs.”

“The only way that you can hold them and kind of exist well in society is if you have a lot of other advantages. And so I think anti-whiteness for affluent whites is a luxury belief,” Carl said.

In other words, anti-white racism prevails in its most virulent form among affluent white liberals.

That makes sense, of course, because elitism also predicts authoritarianism. For instance, if you hate your middle- and lower-income white neighbors — deplorable, smelly WalMart people all; clingers and garbage who undoubtedly support President Donald Trump — then you want their opinions censored and their personal liberties trampled.

Moreover, elitism often goes hand-in-hand with Marxism.

Some readers might mistakenly assume that Marxism means primarily the redistribution of wealth and the rejection of capitalism. And, of course, in 19th-century Communist philosopher Karl Marx’s day, it had those elements.

Having failed to usher in the utopia via Communist revolutions across the globe, however, the world’s poor people have long since stopped believing in the false promises of their bloodthirsty leftist oppressors.

Marxism, therefore, now appeals primarily to the affluent, and for two reasons.

First, the ideology retains its original atheism, as evidenced by one of Marx’s early poems. That way, modernized Marxism may satisfy the leftist’s perennial thirst for a war on reality.

Second, during the Cultural Revolution of the 1960s, Chinese Communist dictator Mao Zedong showed leftists everywhere how to transform Marxism’s war on the propertied class into a broader war on the past itself.

And that is what elitist Democrats really want.

Think about it. They do not only hate their less-fortunate white neighbors. They hate the United States as founded, particularly the Declaration of Independence and its appeal to “natural rights” derived from God. And they hate the Constitution, for they rarely cease trying to eviscerate the First and Second Amendments.

In short, they hate restrictions on their own power — restrictions the “old white” Founding Fathers imposed.

That is the real meaning behind old white Walz’s otherwise deeply ironic attack on “old white guys.”

