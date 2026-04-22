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Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the Global Progressive Mobilisation at Fira Barcelona on April 18, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the Global Progressive Mobilisation at Fira Barcelona on April 18, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain. (Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images)

Tim Walz Spotted Hanging Out with Disgraced Attorney Who Sexually Harassed His Male Employees: Report

 By Bryan Chai  April 22, 2026 at 4:30am
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The embattled Democratic governor of Minnesota has already made it clear that he won’t be seeking re-election.

The announcement was a bit of a surprise from progressive Gov. Tim Walz, who had long been tied to a potential third term.

In fact, not only has Walz announced the impending conclusion of his governorship, he has effectively told the world that he is done with politics in general, and would not ever again pursue an elected position.

This sudden change of political heart followed Walz being dragged through a litany of scandals.

Those scandals include: massive alleged fraud throughout the state, a war of words with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and impeachment proceedings.

And now, the beleaguered Walz has found himself in yet another controversy.

Alpha News tracked down what appeared to be Easter Sunday photos of Walz, where he was seen in the company of a rather controversial figure.

The outlet reported that Walz seemingly spent Easter with at least one disgraced local attorney, Clayton Halunen, in a ritzy affair at the Governor’s Residence.

Halunen had previously admitted to sexually harassing two younger male employees at this law firm (Halunen is homosexual and has a self-proclaimed husband, who was also present at this event).

The attorney also threatened these young men with “civil action, criminal prosecution, and professional consequences” should any of them even attempt to speak up about it.

Related:
BREAKING IMPEACHMENT NEWS: Hearings on Tim Walz, Keith Ellison Impeachment to Begin Next Week

In one particularly egregious case of harassment, the victim attempted suicide.

Notably, Alpha News also reported that Halunen has previously donated thousands to Walz’s campaign — and only just recently got his law license back after the aforementioned sexual harassment scandal.

Much to Walz’s chagrin, the revelation of his Easter comrades isn’t the only hit currently beleaguering him.

As Fox News reported, Walz has been facing all manner of biting mockery and impassioned ridicule after he unveiled his newest machination, “Small Town PAC,” to help boost Democratic chances in upcoming elections.

“Good Lord small town America hates everything you stand for: open borders, trans insanity, defund the police, rampant crime, Somali fraud,” Power the Future founder Daniel Turner reacted. “Do us a favor and stay in the city. Watch your gay hockey movie. Eat rice and bananas with hands. Leave us the hell alone.”

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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