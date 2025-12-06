Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he is “deeply concerned” after people reportedly began shouting “the r-word” at his home, a reaction he attributes to comments made by President Donald Trump.

The controversy stems from a Thanksgiving post on Truth Social in which Trump labeled Walz “seriously retarded” while criticizing his handling of rampant fraud among Minnesota’s Somali community, as noted by USA Today.

“This is what Donald Trump has done. He has normalized this type of hateful behavior and this type of language,” Walz first said of Trump’s post.

More recently, according to the New York Post, Walz described the verbal attacks outside his home as “shameful” and warned that they could escalate into more serious confrontations.

He said that he had not experienced anything like it before and called on political leaders — he made sure to specifically call out “a Republican elected official” — to condemn the behavior.

“This creates danger,” Walz told reporters on Thursday. “And I’ll tell you what. In my time on this, I’d never seen this before: People driving by my house and using the r-word in front of people.”

He added, “I have yet to see an elected official, a Republican elected official say, ‘You’re right. That’s shameful. He should not say it.’”

Shameful or not, while Walz worries about insults, he has failed to address far more significant issues unfolding in his state.

Allegations of widespread fraud involving Somali-linked nonprofits and welfare programs have surfaced, and many argue that the governor should be focused on preventing such abuses.

Federal investigations suggest that millions of dollars in fraudulent welfare and food aid claims have been processed, allegedly tied to networks of nonprofits operating within Minnesota’s Somali community, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Republicans and other critics contend that while verbal attacks can be unpleasant, the stakes involved in allowing mass fraud to occur under his watch are far higher. They say that Minnesotans deserve accountability, oversight, and reforms that prevent further exploitation of state programs.

A cynic might accuse Walz of putting the attention on insults to create a distraction from the real issues affecting taxpayers.

The president’s comments may have been inflammatory to some, but Walz’s derelict leadership — not mean phrases from Trump — are a far bigger issue for many Minnesotans.

Even as Walz publicly expresses concern about harassment and slurs, the perception remains that his administration has been slow — or unwilling — to respond to the underlying fraud affecting public funds.

While Walz’s supporters likely back him up on this issue, it’s important to note that governance is more broadly measured by results, oversight, and the protection of vulnerable populations.

For many Minnesotans, the question is not the words shouted outside the governor’s home, but whether his office is capable of preventing abuse, fraud, and mismanagement within critical social services.

As scrutiny intensifies, Walz’s focus on personal slights may undermine confidence in his leadership unless paired with substantive reforms.

Ultimately, while verbal attacks may be unpleasant, it will be real accountability — not complaints about insults — that will define Walz’s legacy in office.

