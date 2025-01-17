Tim Walz's Attempt to Mock Trump Over Indoor Inauguration Backfires

Friday’s news of President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day swearing-in ceremony being moved inside the Capitol Rotunda due to inclement weather has sparked reaction from other elected officials, including some who should have remained silent.

One such example was the former vice-presidential nominee and Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

In response to the news from the Associated Press, Walz — just over two months removed from his resounding election defeat with running mate and current Vice President Kamala Harris — posted a photograph of himself speaking at a podium as snow came down.

He captioned his post, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.”

There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing. https://t.co/t4EIhA31n0 pic.twitter.com/vndLPf4Bot — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) January 17, 2025

The implication was clear: Walz wanted to tell his followers that, unlike Trump, bad weather does not keep him indoors. He can handle whatever Mother Nature throws his way.

The president-elect’s supporters responded strongly, reminding Walz that he and Harris weren’t the ones those accommodations were being made for come Monday.

One user simply wrote, “Scoreboard” with a picture of the election night map.

Another told Walz to, “cope harder.”

He reminded him, “The voters soundly rejected you.”

Cope harder pal. The voters soundly rejected you and you barely won your home state cementing you as one of the worst VP pics in modern history. — Jason_FLMAN🐊 (@jason_flman) January 17, 2025

Noting how this was not a problem Walz would need to worry about in Washington, D.C., another user mockingly asked, “What time is your inauguration at again?”

What time is your inauguration at again? https://t.co/YMV9zxIPLu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 17, 2025

What did Walz expect? Nov. 5 is still fresh in the minds of the public.

After Democrats lost the popular vote along with the electoral college, Walz and Harris were indeed soundly rejected.

Walz’s post looked pretty short-sighted, as his attempt to get one over on Trump seems to have completely backfired.

Gloating that you can stand out in the snow isn’t going to win over anyone when the memory of your strange debate performance, stolen valor, and praises of socialism still loom large over your political career.

Was Tim Walz a terrible VP pick? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (730 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

Let’s not forget, Trump took a bullet to the side of his face.

Whatever display of toughness Walz wants to show by dealing with cold weather pales in comparison.

The defeated party’s gripes now seem irrelevant. The votes are in. The terrible campaign that was Harris/Walz 2024 was rightly defeated.

Moving on.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.