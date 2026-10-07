Tim Walz's Daughter Posts Humiliating Photo of Her Father - Internet Can Only Come Up with One Explanation

Hope Walz posted a post-race photo of herself and her father after Sunday’s Twin Cities 10 Mile, and the replies settled on one reading of what exactly was going on with the apparent stain on the former vice presidential nominee’s shorts.

The picture went up on her Instagram under the caption “tc 10 mile! best race ever!” Gov. Tim Walz is in a black long-sleeve shirt, a cap, and gray shorts standing on a paved path with his arm around her. A dark patch sits at the front of the shorts, concentrated at the crotch.

Tim Walz’s daughter posted this picture on her IG 100% Not AI https://t.co/OBvR4dyXA5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 6, 2026

“At what mile did Timmy piss himself?” one asked. Others wrote “Mr Laney you pissed yourself,” “Dry your crotch off that’s disgusting,” “Looks like Timmy needed to plug that leak,” and “That’s definitely piss.”

The same photo moved to X. User Clerpatriot asked, “Did Tim Walz piss his pants? Why would his daughter post this?!” and offered two guesses: that she had not noticed, or that she “secretly hates her father.”

Did Tim Walz piss his pants? Why would his daughter post this?!! She is either really dumb and didn’t have the common sense to know better, or she secretly hates her father. https://t.co/yY0ez0hJST — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) October 7, 2026

What do you think about Tim Walz's photo shared by his daughter? It's embarrassing for him It's a funny moment It shows a lack of respect I don't see the issue Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It's embarrassing for him 60% (655 votes) It's a funny moment 11% (125 votes) It shows a lack of respect 23% (248 votes) I don't see the issue 6% (63 votes)

Another user wrote, “No bathroom available, @Tim_Walz? I guess it’s cool to just go in your pants these days.”

No bathroom available, @Tim_Walz? I guess it’s cool to just go in your pants these days… 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/HYvHCCyhZy — Rhein Amacher (@RheinAmacher) October 6, 2026

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis wrote that he had assumed the image was altered, then checked the Instagram page and found the stain there. Nick Sortor asked on X why she had posted “a photo of him p*ssing his pants” and whether it was “some sort of humiliation ritual.” No one in those threads produced a second explanation that caught on.

Can ANYONE explain to me why Tim Walz’s daughter posted a photo of him pissing his pants? Is this some sort of humiliation ritual? And YES, this IS real 🤣 https://t.co/bXGdsh19iC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 6, 2026

When it came to the race itself, Runner’s World reported that Walz, 62, and Hope, 25, were among 9,559 finishers, with consecutive bibs. He crossed in 1:26:15, an 8:45 pace, 2,134th. She finished in 1:26:26, 11 seconds later. Last October he had run the same 10 miles with her in 1:38:12.

Twin Cities in Motion filmed them after the finish. Walz called it the best urban marathon in America and said running it with his daughter “doesn’t get better.” Hope’s caption matched that tone. The post did not mention the mark on the shorts.

Neither Walz nor his daughter had addressed the comments as of Wednesday. The photo is still on her Instagram page.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.