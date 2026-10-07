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Vice Presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stands with his daughter Hope Walz and DemocraticCongressman Ruben Gallego of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona, on Aug. 9, 2024.
Vice Presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stands with his daughter Hope Walz and DemocraticCongressman Ruben Gallego of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Melina Mara - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Tim Walz's Daughter Posts Humiliating Photo of Her Father - Internet Can Only Come Up with One Explanation

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 7, 2026 at 1:49pm
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Hope Walz posted a post-race photo of herself and her father after Sunday’s Twin Cities 10 Mile, and the replies settled on one reading of what exactly was going on with the apparent stain on the former vice presidential nominee’s shorts.

The picture went up on her Instagram under the caption “tc 10 mile! best race ever!” Gov. Tim Walz is in a black long-sleeve shirt, a cap, and gray shorts standing on a paved path with his arm around her. A dark patch sits at the front of the shorts, concentrated at the crotch.

“At what mile did Timmy piss himself?” one asked. Others wrote “Mr Laney you pissed yourself,” “Dry your crotch off that’s disgusting,” “Looks like Timmy needed to plug that leak,” and “That’s definitely piss.”

The same photo moved to X. User Clerpatriot asked, “Did Tim Walz piss his pants? Why would his daughter post this?!” and offered two guesses: that she had not noticed, or that she “secretly hates her father.”

What do you think about Tim Walz's photo shared by his daughter?

Another user wrote, “No bathroom available, @Tim_Walz? I guess it’s cool to just go in your pants these days.”

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis wrote that he had assumed the image was altered, then checked the Instagram page and found the stain there. Nick Sortor asked on X why she had posted “a photo of him p*ssing his pants” and whether it was “some sort of humiliation ritual.” No one in those threads produced a second explanation that caught on.

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When it came to the race itself, Runner’s World reported that Walz, 62, and Hope, 25, were among 9,559 finishers, with consecutive bibs. He crossed in 1:26:15, an 8:45 pace, 2,134th. She finished in 1:26:26, 11 seconds later. Last October he had run the same 10 miles with her in 1:38:12.

Twin Cities in Motion filmed them after the finish. Walz called it the best urban marathon in America and said running it with his daughter “doesn’t get better.” Hope’s caption matched that tone. The post did not mention the mark on the shorts.

Neither Walz nor his daughter had addressed the comments as of Wednesday. The photo is still on her Instagram page.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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