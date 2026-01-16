Tim Walz's Stream Was Such a Dumpster Fire, It Was Deleted from YouTube

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement livestream had to be deleted from YouTube on Wednesday over technical issues.

Walz gave an address to his constituents in which he accused President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem of conducting an “occupation” and of wanting violence.

The stream got deleted from YouTube, as the sound was hardly audible, and echoes could be heard of Walz’s voice.

Tim Walz’s “livestream” address went well. The video has since been deleted from YouTube. pic.twitter.com/jm6MtZBNu8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 15, 2026



Walz accused ICE agents of inflicting terror among racial minorities in Minnesota, kidnapping people, and of “dragging pregnant women.”

He called on Minnesotans to film ICE agents as they conduct operations, despite Noem previously warning that filming officers endangers their safety.

“If you see these ICE agents in your neighborhood, take out that phone and hit ‘record.’ Help us create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans, not just to establish a record for posterity, but to bank evidence for future prosecution,” Walz said.

The Trump administration sent roughly 1,000 additional agents to Minnesota to allow agents to conduct their operations safely.

Protests erupted throughout the state in response to the Jan. 7 death of Renee Good, who was shot by an ICE agent as she rammed him with her vehicle, causing the agent to suffer from internal bleeding.

State and city officials in Minnesota and Illinois filed federal lawsuits against the administration, arguing that the deployment of immigration officers to the Minneapolis and Chicago regions violates the U.S. Constitution.

Noem said during a Sunday appearance on Fox News that any individuals who conduct “violent activities against law enforcement” will face prosecution.

“If they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that’s a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences,” Noem said on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Following Good’s death, Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on ICE to “get the f*** out” of the city.

He argued on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday that the largest immigration enforcement operations should not be taking place in Minneapolis, but rather in a place with more illegal immigrants.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.