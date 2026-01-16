Share
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, seen in a Jan. 5 photo, recorderd a rant against the Department of Homeland Security, but the production quality was so bad it reportedly had to be removed from YouTube. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Tim Walz's Stream Was Such a Dumpster Fire, It Was Deleted from YouTube

 By Nicole Silverio  January 16, 2026 at 3:00am
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement livestream had to be deleted from YouTube on Wednesday over technical issues.

Walz gave an address to his constituents in which he accused President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem of conducting an “occupation” and of wanting violence.

The stream got deleted from YouTube, as the sound was hardly audible, and echoes could be heard of Walz’s voice.


Walz accused ICE agents of inflicting terror among racial minorities in Minnesota, kidnapping people, and of “dragging pregnant women.”

He called on Minnesotans to film ICE agents as they conduct operations, despite Noem previously warning that filming officers endangers their safety.

“If you see these ICE agents in your neighborhood, take out that phone and hit ‘record.’ Help us create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans, not just to establish a record for posterity, but to bank evidence for future prosecution,” Walz said.

The Trump administration sent roughly 1,000 additional agents to Minnesota to allow agents to conduct their operations safely.

Protests erupted throughout the state in response to the Jan. 7 death of Renee Good, who was shot by an ICE agent as she rammed him with her vehicle, causing the agent to suffer from internal bleeding.

State and city officials in Minnesota and Illinois filed federal lawsuits against the administration, arguing that the deployment of immigration officers to the Minneapolis and Chicago regions violates the U.S. Constitution.

Noem said during a Sunday appearance on Fox News that any individuals who conduct “violent activities against law enforcement” will face prosecution.

“If they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that’s a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences,” Noem said on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Following Good’s death, Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on ICE to “get the f*** out” of the city.

He argued on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday that the largest immigration enforcement operations should not be taking place in Minneapolis, but rather in a place with more illegal immigrants.

Nicole Silverio
