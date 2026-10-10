That Time an Activist Claimed 13 Million Blacks Are Killed by Police Each Year, Then Claimed ER Trip After the Internet Mocked Him

On occasion, if you watch close enough, there are minor incidents happening somewhere in a little corner of the internet you don’t know about that say more about our society than we’d like them to.

To that end, I’d like to introduce you — or reintroduce, if you ever ran across the guy — to a far-left activist named Jeremy Muchemi. Muchemi has been identified with a few organizations, including Gen-Z for Change and Voters of Tomorrow.

He also seems to be a serial fabulist who comes up with ridiculous statistics — like the claim that 13 million blacks are killed by police each year.

Then, when he actually got challenged on this idea, he retreated behind a claim that he was forced into the emergency room by criticism.

So first, here’s the clip of Muchemi on an X Spaces chat back in 2023, making the outlandish claim that one-third of the black population in America is killed every year by police officers.

Yes, he was saying that 13.2 million unarmed black people were being murdered by police every year. And when called on the fact that this ridiculous figure would be problematic, he said that there was “context” for the claim.

“The real number — by Washington Post — unarmed black people shot by police, men and women, usually like 10 people, dude,” one of the hosts of the Space said.

Warning: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Gen-Z For Change’s @hellyeahjeremy just claimed that 30% of the entire black population are unarmed and killed by the police every year. Yes, he is claiming that over 13 million unarmed black people are killed yearly. 😂 This is BEYOND INSANE and @NuanceBro let him know… 😂 https://t.co/EwGKPs0njM — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) May 15, 2023

The number of unarmed suspects killed by police actually usually never tops 100 in a year, according to statistics from Breitbart. In the year that this chat took place, the Police Violence Report indicated that 34 unarmed black individuals were killed by police out of 95 total unarmed individuals.

The hilarity continued, as he insisted that Gen-Z for Change was nonpartisan despite the fact he admitted it began as “TikTok for Biden.”

Gen-Z For Change employee @hellyeahjeremy makes hilarious claim: “I have been part of Gen-Z For Change since 2019… we were called TikTok For Biden. We were non-partisan…” 😂🤣 This was after @NuanceBro and other speakers exposed him on numerous topics. Great Space! 👏 https://t.co/qDXbo5UlSs — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) May 15, 2023

Now, suffice it to say, he endured a good few days of mockery. So, he did what any of us would do if we were the target of mockery: He checked himself into the emergency room, or so he claimed.

“keeping it calm cool collected. just got admitted. might be here two days. so glad i’m done with school, it would’ve been hell trying to catch up,” he said in one post after the Space went wrong, along with an IV in his arm.

keeping it calm cool collected. just got admitted. might be here two days. so glad i’m done with school, it would’ve been hell trying to catch up https://t.co/LXz7rVg3xx — Jer💛 (@hellyeahjeremy) May 15, 2023

“goodnight y’all. still gonna be active, just don’t know what more to say,” he said in another post showing him with a tube through his nose.

goodnight y’all. still gonna be active, just don’t know what more to say https://t.co/WeiuKwDBbn — Jer💛 (@hellyeahjeremy) May 15, 2023

He did the “Family Guy” meme!







Some people were sympathetic. Other people, not so much:

@hellyeahjeremy Does this count as part of the 30% — Gavin Elwes (@GavinElwes) May 15, 2023

Muchemi went on to say that “i am not in a psych ward. i’m in the icu for being piled on by certain individuals i won’t mention.”

“celebrating my hospitalization truly shows that christian side of you you claim to have. God is SO proud of you all.”

no. i am not in a psych ward. i’m in the icu for being piled on by certain individuals i won’t mention. celebrating my hospitalization truly shows that christian side of you you claim to have. God is SO proud of you all. — Jer💛 (@hellyeahjeremy) May 15, 2023

Nobody was celebrating it so much as saying that it reinforced why the left doesn’t like to debate:

This is why so many leftists refuse debate — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 15, 2023

The claim was so farcical as to beggar belief.

This really would be a genocide if it were unfolding the way Muchemi claimed it was. Instead, he exaggerated it by 388,235 times. Kind of a big swing and a miss there.

Now, it’s worth pointing out that we don’t really know what Muchemi actually does, per se. But this is the modern left-wing activist: totally uncredentialed, totally unhinged, and totally willing to appeal to emotion by retreating to their safe space — or, so he claims, a hospital bed — if you challenge them on their delusions.

What do you think about Jeremy Muchemi's claim of police killing 13 million blacks each year? It's absurd It raises concerns about misinformation It deserves serious debate Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It's absurd 84% (31 votes) It raises concerns about misinformation 16% (6 votes) It deserves serious debate 0% (0 votes)

The fact is that deaths at the hands of police are always overstated to garner sympathy. Here, this guy claims it’s a wholesale genocide, one which would wipe out African-Americans in just a few years if it were true.

This is one for the record books, folks. And if he had just let go of the lie, everything could have been so different.

But he desperately wanted to believe that police kill one-third of America’s black population literally every single year. It would be funny, were it not so serious.

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