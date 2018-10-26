SECTIONS
Media Watch Politics US News
Print

TIME Says Trump’s Transgender Policy Is Like Justifying Slavery

President Donald Trump(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)President Donald Trump (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Grace Carr
at 7:31am
Print

The Trump administration’s proposed policy to define gender according to biological sex is akin to other “dishonest” policies that have sought to justify harmful systems like slavery, according to a Thursday article published by Time magazine.

“People with a political agenda to peddle have been exceedingly dishonest, putting forth rubbish dressed up as science as a way of backing up often-pernicious ideas,” Time editor at large Jeffrey Kluger alleged in his Thursday piece. “The practice has long been a staple in justifying racial bias.”

He cites scientist Samuel George Morton who claimed cranium size and intelligence were linked. “Morton’s work had its political uses … [and] came in awfully handy for people who were looking for a way to justify slavery,” according to Kluger.

Time’s piece comes after a Sunday report indicated the Trump administration will define gender as determined “on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable,” according to a memo obtained by The New York Times. The definition would define gender as either female or male, according to the person’s genitalia at birth.

“Sex means a person’s status as male or female based on immutable biological traits identifiable by or before birth,” the memo reads. Discrepancies would be determined by genetic testing, the memo indicates.

TRENDING: Trump Unveils New Nickname for Cruz Ahead of Midterms: ‘Nobody Has Helped Me More’

Transgender people have expressed outrage at the proposed policy. Transgender activist and actor Alexandra Billings wrote an open letter to President Donald Trump Monday, calling him a bully and vowing not to be silenced. Lifelong Republican Caitlyn Jenner voted for Trump in 2016, but tweeted at Trump that transgender people won’t be erased and announced Thursday that he no longer supports the president.

The policy would affect the status of transgender people serving in the military as well as transgender students. Since former President Barack Obama loosened the definition of Title IX, divisive battles have been fought over which bathroom students can use in school as well as what sports teams they can play on. Companies have adopted plans covering the cost of therapies and surgeries for transgender and transitioning employees. Some states have mandated that insurance companies pay for sex change operations and other cosmetic procedures.

A test determining gender “does not remotely exist. It likely never will,” according to Kluger. “X and Y chromosomes, however, tell you absolutely nothing about gender identity,” Kluger also alleged, noting that brain structure and hormones likely play a large role in gender identity.

Kluger calls the proposed policy “a neatly circular trap” that creates an impossible standard and seeks to end all conversation about gender identity.

Do you approve of the Trump administration's policy change?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The Department of Health and Human Services will present the new definition of gender to the Department of Justice by January 2019, according to Trump administration officials.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

An apparent pipe bomb was delivered to CNN's New York headquarters on Wednesday.ABC News / Twitter

Ex-Bomb Disposal Officer Notices Strange Characteristics of Device Sent to CNN

Chris Agee

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence ThomasChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Petition Against Clarence Thomas Backfires When His Supporters Collect 10x More Signatures

Chris Agee

Democratic Rep. Krysten Sinema of ArizonaKGUN / YouTube screen shot

Trooper Union Pulls Support for Kyrsten Sinema After Outcry From Members

Savannah Pointer

Reporter Stops ImmigrantsFox and Friends / Twitter screen shot

Watch: Fox News Reporter Appears To ‘Foil’ Group’s Attempt To Illegally Cross Border

Evie Fordham

Steve ScaliseJohn Lamparski / Getty Images

Steve Scalise Calls Out New York Times for Publishing Trump Assassination Short Story

Joe Saunders

Screen from Obama speaking as a U.S. senator from Illinois.Donald Trump / Twitter screen shot

Trump Digs Up Eye-Opening Obama Immigration Clip, Says ‘I Agree with President Obama 100%’

Jack Davis

Honduran migrants taking part in a new caravan heading to the U.S.Orlando Estrada / AFP / Getty Images

Democratic Senator: We Should Be Trying To ‘Help’ the Migrant Caravan

Chris Agee

Van Jones, right, appears on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" to talk about the migrant caravan headed toward the United States.

CNN Analyst: ‘Much More Likely’ Trump Is Paying for Caravan than Soros

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.