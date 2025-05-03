The Time a Creep Sexting a Girl, 13, Was Lured Out by Her Mom, Then Shot to Pieces Trying to Get Away: Report

It’s been nearly six months since a Florida mother lured a child predator into what later became a bullet-riddled confrontation, yet the incident endures as a dark reminder to parents about the dangers of their children using cell phones unsupervised.

The night before the harrowing encounter, a mother in Jacksonville discovered that her daughter, 13, was inappropriately texting with Cerry Banks, an 18-year-old male, according to WPEC-TV in Florida, on Nov. 11, 2024.

Aiming to confront Banks, she continued the conversation — posing as her daughter — suggesting they meet at a local Popeyes restaurant.

Banks agreed, and the next day the woman brought her daughter and 11-year-old son to the restaurant, where she confronted the alleged predator.

MOTHER CONFRONTS MAN | A concerned mother confronted an 18-year-old man at a Popeyes in Jacksonville for having an inappropriate relationship with her 13-year-old daughter. WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE: https://t.co/EY48S1kB3S pic.twitter.com/SfLQTp5mie — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) November 12, 2024

Banks, brandishing a pistol tucked into his waistband, threatened the woman and her children.

“When you hear the shots tonight, you’ll know what’s up,” he reportedly said, according to Chief of Investigations Alan Parker of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

With her children in tow, the mother fled into the Popeyes and called the police.

Meanwhile, Banks went to the back of the restaurant, where he lingered for half an hour before police confronted him.

An officer ordered Banks to show his hands, but he grudgingly complied before running off.

During the chase, the officer reportedly saw Banks pull the pistol from his waistband.

The officer ordered him to drop the gun before firing multiple shots at him.

Police body camera footage showed the intense foot chase unfold.

WARNING: The following video and post contain vulgar language and images that some readers may find offensive.

Jacksonville, Fl. Mother calls police about a male, 18, texting her daughter, 13, to meet him at Popeyes Chicken for sex. Mother said suspect pulled a gun when she confronted him. Cop spots suspect still at the crime scene and ends up shooting him. Was it justified? pic.twitter.com/OGNLuYVLzv — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) November 27, 2024

Banks was hit with multiple bullets before police eventually found him hiding inside a drainage culvert.

He was later transported to a nearby hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

Police charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of lewd/lascivious conduct.

He was also charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device and “traveling to meet after using a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child,” according to WTLV-TV in Jacksonville.

His bond was set at $700,000.

