Thanks to various left-wing-biased “fact checkers,” the left has established a monopoly on “truth” when it comes to social media.

Well, the left’s version of the truth, anyway.

Now, conservative activist and BLEXIT founder Candace Owens said she has had enough of one-sided fact checking, and she’s fighting back.

In a Nov. 5 video released on Twitter, Owens announced she was working with big-name lawyers to sue Facebook fact-checkers, alleging defamation for what she said is their one-sided treatment of political news and opinions.

Guess what?! I am OFFICIALLY suing the “Fact-Checkers” who are really just activists. https://t.co/nvLBLZaQEH https://t.co/UGbJzMrMk0 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 5, 2020

“It is time to fact-check the fact-checkers,” Owens said in the video, calling them “activists.” … “I’m going to put these suckers through discovery and figure out what the relationship is that they have with Facebook.”

Among the lawyers Owens said she is working with is Todd McMurtry, one of the attorneys who represented Nicholas Sandmann, a student at Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky.

Sandmann sued The Washington Post, CNN and various other left-wing media outlets, alleging defamation, after he claimed they mischaracterized his role in a politically controversial incident.

CNN and The Washington Post settled their lawsuits with the teen.

Additionally, Owens published a website to raise funds for the ongoing legal battle, appropriately titled factcheckzuck.com, with “zuck” referring to Facebook co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg.

All things considered, Owens is in great position to hold Facebook accountable for its “fact-checking” schemes.

In numerous instances, social media censorship on sites such as Facebook and Twitter has been used only on stories that run counter to the left’s prevailing narratives.

The most recent example of one-sided social media came when The New York Post published articles containing a 2015 email from a laptop that once belonged to Hunter Biden.

The laptop reportedly contained an email showing that Biden introduced his father to a top executive of a Ukrainian energy firm when Joe Biden was vice president in the Obama administration.

Twitter and Facebook blocked The New York Post from sharing the story, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later acknowledging that his company’s decision to do so was “wrong.”

These social media companies need to be held accountable for pretending to stand for the truth, when in reality all they care about is furthering the left’s social agenda.

Hopefully, following legal action, Facebook finally will be put in its place.

