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In an interview shortly before the 2020 election, President Donald Trump told Lesley Stahl of "60 Minutes" that the Hunter Biden laptop was "one of the biggest scandals I've ever seen," but Stahl said she didn't want to talk about it "because it can't be verified."
Commentary
In an interview shortly before the 2020 election, President Donald Trump told Lesley Stahl of "60 Minutes" that the Hunter Biden laptop was "one of the biggest scandals I've ever seen," but Stahl said she didn't want to talk about it "because it can't be verified." (Alex Wong / Getty Images; Noam Galai / Getty Images)

That Time Leslie Stahl Claimed Hunter's Laptop Couldn't Be 'Verified' as '60 Minutes' Finally Confronts Its Bias

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 11, 2026 at 4:08pm
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Thoughts and prayers for the folks over at “60 Minutes,” who have been subjected to a bit of a shake-up due to Bari Weiss and actual journalistic standards being introduced.

As you’ve probably heard, the biggest departure was host Scott Pelley, who whinged to The New York Times this weekend about how he could berate management, have it somehow leaked to the media as if he were a hero (a leak which I’m sure had nothing to do with Pelley or his camp), and somehow get fired. Why, the nerve of these folks!

For those of you who missed it, your 21st-century Ted Baxter, America:

Do you trust "60 Minutes" or CBS News?

Wow, man. Wow. This brave soldier of democracy put his life on the line for his profession’s ideals, and all he got was a boss who insisted “60 Minutes” get better and win America’s trust.

But why wouldn’t we trust them? Well, how about this bit of journalisming from 2020, when CBS News’ flagship show refused to discuss Hunter Biden’s laptop because they said it wasn’t verified.

The interview aired in late October — and the section wasn’t included in the final cut, tellingly — just after it had broken that Hunter Biden’s toxic laptop was in the hands of both authorities and certain media outlets.

The laptop was reportedly dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware and forgotten while Hunter was at his lowest, which certainly made the story believable. Also, the laptop had apparently been in the hands of the FBI for some time, and they hadn’t come out to say it was false.

Yet, after Trump called it “one of the biggest scandals I’ve ever seen” because of not only the contents of the laptop but the media cover-up of it — remember, you’d get throttled for even sharing any of this on social media at the time — interviewer Leslie Stahl said she didn’t want to talk about it “because it can’t be verified.”

Related:
Watch: Scott Pelley Was Genuinely Confused to Learn Americans Saw '60 Minutes' as Biased After Being Fired

“Of course it can be verified,” Trump said. “Excuse me, they found the laptop — what can’t be verified?”

“The laptop,” Stahl responded.

“Why do you say that?” Trump said, noting that even the Biden family didn’t deny the laptop was Hunter’s, just that some experts said it smelled like disinformation. (It wasn’t.)

But nope: can’t be verified!

Actually, it had been well verified by the FBI as early as 2019, an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower said, and the feds had told social media companies it was legit when the story broke.

But these crack gumshoe journalists at CBS News not only couldn’t find any of this verification, it sounds as if they weren’t particularly interested in finding it, either.

Thoughts and prayers at this difficult time, “60 Minutes,” where you might actually be forced to become interested in stories that can change presidential elections. I’m so sorry for your loss.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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