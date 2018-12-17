It’s About Time We Made Personal Changes To Win the ‘War on Christmas’

Another December has come and, despite our strongest hopes, the ‘War on Christmas’ rages on.

This month, Jennifer Sinclair, the principal of Manchester Elementary School in Nebraska, released a memorandum to parents and faculty which expressly prohibited candy canes, reindeer, Christmas music, “red/green items” and a great many other things in classrooms at her school this year.

The condescending memo informed parents that though Sinclair knew they were all “very kind and conscientious people” she was horribly worried that if she did not take one for the team and submit herself to “discomfort” in setting the ground rules, everyone would suffer with the uncomfortable conversations which would inevitably come later.

What a martyr.

As if Sinclair had not made it clear enough that her authoritarian holiday code of conduct was more of an attack on Christmas than an attempt to be “inclusive,” she smugly signed her bloviations as “the (Unintentional) Grinch who stole Christmas (from Manchester).”

Why do we continue to be surprised when the educators of the American youth thinly disguise an audacious attack on Christmas as an exercise in multicultural tolerance and inclusivity?

If the onset of cool temperatures, shorter days, Christmas tunes and cheery friends and loved ones breaking bread together in good faith does not make you abundantly aware of the season, one thing will:

When Christmas comes to town, a small, vocal minority comes out of the woodwork to speak ill of Christians and spoil the joy and fun that others are partaking in.

You could set your stopwatch and orient your calendar around the times of year that social justice warriors bravely fight against whatever it is most Americans are enjoying. Christmas has long been one of those times.

You are almost sure to glance over myriad news articles and opinions from social justice leftists on an almost impressive hunt to find any and every display of Christmas cheer as offensive and needing correction.

Christmas displays are subject to endless debate and complaint. Christians are asked to say “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas” lest someone take offense. Not to mention the recent crusade against the classic Christmas tune “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” for perpetuating rape culture.

These things are so common that the conservative media and everyday American Christians have come to refer to it as the ‘War on Christmas.’

They, in turn, express their own outrage at the way left-wing activists and educators attempt to push Christmas culture out of our schools and public life, and water down what traditions and celebrations they fail to aggressively stamp out.

Conservative Christians float articles of their own, pointing all manner of question at the social justice crowd:

Where does this War on Christmas end? When do we say enough is enough? Are social justice leftists really so miserable they need to make the rest of us just as unhappy by ruining Christmas? Why can they not leave Christmas alone? The list goes on.

And, for the most part, I have long agreed with the aforementioned sentiments and asked those same questions. It is beyond frustrating constantly wondering whether my “Merry Christmas” will spark a lengthy class discussion about inclusivity.

It is unfathomable to me that, despite Pew Research reporting that 90% of Americans celebrate Christmas, we are seeing the chipping away of our public tradition and celebration of the holiday. When the plurality of Americans – upwards of 60% – claim belief in various details and tellings of the Biblical Christmas story, it is wholly unfair that they are told to be silent for fear that others might feel excluded.

This is not to say that other cultures or traditions should be excluded or unrepresented during this season of celebrations. On the contrary, the Constitution and the First Amendment establish freedom of speech and religious practice for each and every American.

We should celebrate our holidays and faiths proudly and encourage others to do the same.

It goes without saying that most Christian Americans would find that statement agreeable. Which is why it so greatly offends and frustrates them that, in the pursuit of inclusivity and multiculturalism, the left-wing social justice mob has taken to attacking the Christian faith and tradition each year.

The left is undoubtedly winning the ‘War on Christmas.’

What’s worse is that we are letting them win it. And not for the reason you might think. It is not because we never fought back hard enough or never nipped it in the bud early enough. It is quite the opposite.

We lost when we started allowing this to be what we focused our thoughts, efforts and emotions on during the Christmas season.

Is that to say that we should let the social justice mob run rough-shod over us until they dictate how, when and where we can celebrate Christmas? Of course not. We should absolutely be active in ensuring that our favorite songs, traditions and ways of spreading Christmas joys are not under constant assault.

It is, however, time we did some reflection of our own.

We should be asking whether we want to keep wasting our time getting frustrated and lashing out during the Christmas season. It sets a horrible example for children and fellow Christians.

We should be using the left’s intolerance to showcase what Christianity truly means and what Christian values truly are.

We should learn that, when we can, we must turn the other cheek. We can use these moments to educate the youth, and one another, about real tolerance and what really matters during Christmas.

As cliched as it may sound, we lose the ‘War on Christmas’ when we forget what the season is truly about. We would be far better off if we chose to take gladness and joy in Christmas not in spite of the social justice mob’s efforts to stop us, but despite them.

I urge my Christian and conservative friends, colleagues and loved ones to immerse themselves in the joy, faith and fellowship this Christmas rather than the politics and frustration.

