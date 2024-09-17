Time Magazine Cover From Days Before Trump Assassination Attempt Goes Viral: 'Almost Like They Knew'

Time magazine’s attempt to skewer former President Donald Trump has led to a backlash against the magazine in the aftermath of Sunday’s assassination attempt.

Time’s cover was designed to add to the media chorus proclaiming that the arrival of vice President Kamala Harris on the scene as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate has led to Trump’s campaign facing trouble — particularly following a contentious presidential debate.

The cover showed Trump in a golf cart, stuck in a sand trap and looking forlorn as he tries to escape.

Coincidence? Or coordination? On 9/11, @Time Magazine posted this cover of their paper for this month. It’s a photo of Donald Trump on the golf course with the words “In Trouble”. Did they have advance knowledge of the attempted assassination of President Trump today at his… https://t.co/NT0O1K6uQS — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 15, 2024

“Coincidence?” mused noted Trump ally Laura Loomer. “Or coordination?”

Many on social media were not amused with the cover, to them, carrying an eerie prescience of what was to come Sunday when a gunman crept into the bushes at the Trump International Golf Course and waited for 12 hours.

Ryan Routh, 58, was later arrested after a Secret Service agent saw a rifle poking through the trees as Trump was approaching and shot at the potential shooter, sparking a flight that ended with Routh’s arrest.

“TIME Magazine a few days ago. Today someone tried to kiII Trump,” Libs of TikTok wrote on X.

Do you trust the mainstream media? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (30 Votes) No: 98% (1332 Votes)

TIME Magazine a few days ago. Today someone tried to kiII Trump. pic.twitter.com/Ft80l7MENf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 16, 2024



“Almost like they knew,” a poster using the name AmericanPapaBear posted on X.

Another prominent social media account, Dom Lucre, posted on X that “This cover of TIME Magazine that released 4 days ago is going viral due to Donald Trump’s recent shooting at a golf course.”

Everyone remember this Time Magazine cover released on September 11? There is some serious conspiracy at play. Now Trump’s second assassination attempt in a few months. pic.twitter.com/UhTqWwlM3z — Captain Cook’s Ghost 👻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ZHAMNOV1245864) September 15, 2024

The U.K. Daily Mail reported that Time removed the cover from its vault of past covers.

In a Truth Social post, Trump rebuked those who have stoked violence against him.

“The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust,” Trump wrote.

“Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!” Trump added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.