Share
News
Former President Donald Trump putts on the fourth green during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 10, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Former President Donald Trump putts on the fourth green during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 10, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Mike Stobe / Getty Images)

Time Magazine Cover From Days Before Trump Assassination Attempt Goes Viral: 'Almost Like They Knew'

 By Jack Davis  September 17, 2024 at 6:45am
Share

Time magazine’s attempt to skewer former President Donald Trump has led to a backlash against the magazine in the aftermath of Sunday’s assassination attempt.

Time’s cover was designed to add to the media chorus proclaiming that the arrival of vice President Kamala Harris on the scene as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate has led to Trump’s campaign facing trouble — particularly following a contentious presidential debate.

The cover showed Trump in a golf cart, stuck in a sand trap and looking forlorn as he tries to escape.

Trending:
Former FBI Assistant Director Says Assassination Suspect May Have Received 'Inside Information' from '3rd Party'

“Coincidence?” mused noted Trump ally Laura Loomer. “Or coordination?”

Many on social media were not amused with the cover, to them, carrying an eerie prescience of what was to come Sunday when a gunman crept into the bushes at the Trump International Golf Course and waited for 12 hours.

Ryan Routh, 58, was later arrested after a Secret Service agent saw a rifle poking through the trees as Trump was approaching and shot at the potential shooter, sparking a flight that ended with Routh’s arrest.

“TIME Magazine a few days ago. Today someone tried to kiII Trump,” Libs of TikTok wrote on X.

Do you trust the mainstream media?


“Almost like they knew,” a poster using the name AmericanPapaBear posted on X.

Another prominent social media account, Dom Lucre, posted on X that “This cover of TIME Magazine that released 4 days ago is going viral due to Donald Trump’s recent shooting at a golf course.”

Related:
Biden Declares the Secret Service 'Needs More Help' After Second Assassination Attempt Against Trump

The U.K. Daily Mail reported that Time removed the cover from its vault of past covers.

In a Truth Social post, Trump rebuked those who have stoked violence against him.

“The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust,” Trump wrote.

“Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!” Trump added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Time Magazine Cover From Days Before Trump Assassination Attempt Goes Viral: 'Almost Like They Knew'
17-Year-Old 'America's Got Talent' Contestant Found Dead Weeks After Appearing on the Show
Ryan Wesley Routh Called Trump 'Retarded,' Told Foreign Power It Was 'Free to' Target Former President: Book
Assassination Attempt Suspect Appears in Court, Charged with Crimes That Carry Max Penalty of 20 Years in Prison
Trump Says Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Are to Blame for Latest Assassination Attempt: 'They Are the Real Threat'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation