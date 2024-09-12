Tuesday night’s presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris has predictably spawned several viral moments dominating the news cycle this week.

What’s even more predictable is that while the mainstream media will run damage control for Harris’s performance, they will blast Trump’s to no end. On Wednesday, TIME Magazine found themselves all too willing to do the latter in praising Harris and informing their readers that Trump was outshined.

Notably, Trump called out Harris for supporting transgender surgeries for illegal immigrants in 2019. TIME found this to be absurd. How could Trump spew such falsehoods about his opponent? There’s just one major problem: Harris did support this in 2019. TIME was forced to issue a correction the same day.

The reader will find the following at the bottom of the TIME article’s page:

“The original version of this story mischaracterized as false Donald Trump’s statement accusing Kamala Harris of supporting ‘transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison’ As a presidential candidate in 2019, Harris filled out a questionnaire saying she supported taxpayer-funded gender transition treatment for detained immigrants.”

This isn’t some fringe right-wing talking point.

It’s something Harris is actually on record for supporting.

Moreover, it isn’t something Trump himself brought to light; CNN did that on Monday.

Erin Burnett — host of CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” — spoke to Andrew Kaczynski, CNN’s senior editor for their KFile investigation team that day and reacted with shock as he confirmed Harris’s position on transgender surgeries for illegals through a questionnaire she filled out for the American Civil Liberties Union in 2019.

“She actually said she supported that?” Burnett asked in a clip that was posted to the social media platform X.

Must watch CNN segment. Host Erin Burnett is shocked by Kamala Harris’ position that illegal immigrants should have their transition surgeries funded by taxpayers. “You would be hard to think you would come up with taxpayer-funding gender transitions for detained migrants” pic.twitter.com/kTRrJCDr4a — Alex Pfeiffer (@__Pfeiffer) September 10, 2024

Left-wing CNN reported it on Monday.

Trump said it on Tuesday.

TIME picked it up through Trump’s remarks for an article Wednesday and was forced to embarrassingly correct themselves that same day.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is so severe for some people, if the man said the sky is blue, they’d fact-check him.

TIME wasn’t alone, as host of BET News and outspoken leftist race-baiter Marc Lamont Hill received Trump’s comments in much the same way.

“She wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens who are in prison” is the WILDEST thing I’ve ever heard in any debate. EVER. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 11, 2024

Users were quick to mock Hill, as he apparently cannot conduct a basic internet search with a few keywords, while others were quick to post the footage from Burnett’s segment on Monday.

To be fair, it is absolutely necessary to scrutinize everything candidates say on the debate stage.

However, the issue for TIME and Hill is their urge to lash out at Trump and call him a liar simply because he’s Trump.

While the remark he made was absolutely stunning, what’s more stunning is that it’s true.

