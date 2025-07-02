Time for the Nobel Prize: Trump to Add to Growing List of Peace Negotiations with Gaza Cease-Fire

President Donald Trump is on a winning streak when it comes to negotiating peace deals, and he may be able to add another soon.

In a Monday post on Truth Social, he wrote, “My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War.”

“The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.01.25 06:25 PM EST pic.twitter.com/SL1UuSooyP — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 1, 2025

Hamas still has to agree to the conditions, but the deals the Trump administration has already negotiated should garner the president a Nobel Peace Prize.

In May, Trump stepped in to help avert a war between the nuclear powers of India and Pakistan over a border dispute that had already gone hot with shots fired and loss of life.

Last month, the government of Pakistan nominated Trump for the Nobel Prize “in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”

Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J. Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal… — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) June 20, 2025

Then, in late June, the president brokered a cease-fire between Israel and Iran, after the U.S. had intervened in the conflict to take out three of Tehran’s nuclear weapons development sites.

He wrote in a Truth Social post, “I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR.'”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.23.25 06:02 PM EST pic.twitter.com/hEz0w4FUC9 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 23, 2025

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” the president wrote.

Trump was nominated for the Nobel Prize again.

.@RepBuddyCarter has nominated President @realDonaldTrump for the Nobel Peace Prize over Iran-Israel Ceasefire 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oN4m0i5n9L — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 24, 2025

Then last week, Trump hosted leaders from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, who agreed to end a war that had raged for over 30 years between their countries.

“It’s destroyed countless people and claimed the lives of thousands and thousands, but today the violence and destruction comes to an end. And the entire region begins a new chapter of hope and opportunity, harmony, prosperity, and peace,” Trump said in the Oval Office meeting.

“We reached out to Biden several times for help. He ignored us.” President Trump is currently facilitating a peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. President Tshisekedi intends to nominate President Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for finally bringing… pic.twitter.com/onGoDjxzIQ — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) June 27, 2025

All this is to say nothing of the 2020 Abraham Accords, which Trump and his team helped negotiate during his first term.

The Middle East nations of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the peace treaty with Israel.

HUGE SUCCESS STORY: 1 million Israelis have traveled to UAE since Abraham Accords signed 3 years ago. Accords have been enormously positive, but Evangelicals can do more to help expand ties, tourism, and trade. @all_arab_news https://t.co/QCHHm2p8tJ #AbrahamAccords @Peace_Accords pic.twitter.com/ipgpEiiOoC — Joel C. Rosenberg (@JoelCRosenberg) September 14, 2023

Sudan and Morocco soon thereafter followed suit.

Trump suggested during his visit to Saudi Arabia in May that the kingdom may be next.

President Trump: “It’s my fervent hope, wish and even my dream that Saudi Arabia…will soon be joining the Abraham Accords…it will be a special day in the Middle East…you’ll do it in your own time.” pic.twitter.com/GuQw69c8dX — CSPAN (@cspan) May 13, 2025

Any of the above agreements are worthy of a Nobel Peace Prize. The late President Jimmy Carter received one in 2002, primarily for mediating a peace between Egypt and Israel.

Former President Barack Obama won the award in 2009 because of the “hope for a better future” that his election as U.S. president represented.

How about one for the current U.S. president, who has brought an end to multiple wars?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.