'Your Time Has Passed': Democrats Furious After Jill and Hunter Biden Burst Back Into Spotlight

As the Biden family refuses to release its grip on the headlines, some Democrats view their refusal to let go as a stranglehold on the party’s future.

In recent days, Hunter Biden has appeared on a podcast with Candace Owens, former President Joe Biden has waged a public battle to keep private notes from a biographer, and former First Lady Jill Biden contradicted everything she said in public for the past two years by saying she feared her husband had a stroke during the disastrous debate performance that pulled the plug on his reelection campaign.

Some Democrats would like the Bidens and the past to fade away, Politico noted.

“Nobody wants to relitigate the worst debate performance since the Greek Republic. Why are we talking about this? Why are we talking about Hunter Biden? Why is Hunter Biden talking about Hunter Biden?” Pete Giangreco, a Democratic strategist, said.

“Your time has passed, move on… The Republicans and all their super PACs are going to outspend us three-to-one, four-to-one — that’s what we need to be focused on,” he said.

But the media onslaught that keeps the Bidens and former Vice President Kamala Harris in the headlines shows no signs of stopping.

Jill Biden’s memoir depicts Harris as quickly moving past the shock of being told Joe Biden was dropping his campaign to demand an endorsement, according to USA Today.

According to “View from the East Wing,” Jill Biden wrote that Harris entered “her courtroom prosecutor mode” to demand an instant endorsement after Joe Biden said he would endorse her the day after his announcement.

“I want it sooner,” she said, according to the memoir.

She was told the former president would call her back when he had decided.

“Could you do it soon?” she replied. “Say, in twenty minutes?”

The New York Post said the endorsement followed Joe Biden’s announcement by about half an hour.

“I think that they need to sell books, and I think that Dr. Biden wants her story out there,” Meghan Hays, a former special assistant to Joe Biden, said, according to Politico.

“It is not welcome from Democrats,” Hays said. “We have a lot of momentum in our favor… and when we get pulled back into conversations about age and the election in ‘24, it’s never gonna be a good place for Democrats. I think it’s a tough place to be.”

“My reaction was basically: ‘Welcome to the club.’ Every person across America and in your administration wondered the same thing, and instead of acknowledging that, we were told for days to ignore it — that it was just a bad night, just an anomaly,” a former Biden White House staffer said.

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said dredging up the past is an unwelcome distraction.

“What I need to do is to focus on making a difference in the lives of people. And that’s what I think they’re getting really frustrated about, is all this nonsense,” she said.

“I don’t think the average Democratic voter, honestly, particularly in New Mexico, gives a damn about that book or the debate anymore,” she said.

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