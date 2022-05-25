'It's Time to Repeal the Second Amendment': Fanatic Leftist Demands 'Moratorium' on Gun Sales

Leftist filmmaker Michael Moore voiced an extremist attack on the Second Amendment on Tuesday during an MSNBC segment.

The progressive activist went well beyond standard Democratic campaign rhetoric with regard to firearms.

Moore claimed: “It’s time to repeal the Second Amendment.”

The Hollywood elite blasted the Democratic Party for refusing to openly condemn the constitutional right.

“Who will say, ‘It’s time to repeal the Second Amendment?'” says Michael Moore. “If they had any idea that there would be this kind of carnage, you have to believe the founders of this country wouldn’t support it.” pic.twitter.com/d2C7QmLDre — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) May 25, 2022

Moore said he believes that the founding fathers of the United States would have written the Second Amendment differently if they were aware of future firearm technology.

Moore called for a “moratorium, perhaps” on gun sales.

“We are a violent people to begin with,” Moore said.

“This country was birthed in violence with the genocide of the native people at the barrel of a gun. This country was built on the backs of slaves — with a gun to their backs, to build this country.”

Moore’s extremist vision of gun control is generally eschewed by the mainstream Democratic Party, at least in rhetoric.

Democratic messaging usually emphasizes gun safety.

Moore continued, “I support all gun control legislation, not sensible gun control. We don’t need the sensible stuff. We need the hardcore stuff.”

The filmmaker has called for a repeal of the Second Amendment for years.

He has advocated a proposed “28th Amendment” to replace the provision, enshrining the “primary right of all people to be free from gun violence” through draconian gun control measures.

In 2018 then-retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens also called for a full repeal of the Second Amendment — restricting firearms to the government.

Gun violence with semiautomatic rifles is rare, compared to shootings with handguns, which are legal in every American state.

FBI crime statistics revealed that 7,105 Americans were killed with handguns in the year 2016, whereas 374 were killed with rifles.

