It’s the one thing that those who claim former President Donald Trump is a terminal degenerate and a serial sex offender will always fall back on: The “Access Hollywood” tape.

In the last days of the 2016 campaign, unreleased footage from a 2005 shoot Donald Trump did for “Access Hollywood” came into the hands of The Washington Post. Trump, then the host of “The Apprentice,” was doing an appearance on the set of the soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

The most infamous part of the tape involves Trump making a profoundly obscene remark about the effect fame has on women: “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. … Grab ’em by the p***y. You can do anything.”

Yes, it was very wrong. Yes, Trump’s original statement that the remarks were “locker room banter” was insufficient.

However, then-first lady Michelle Obama wasn’t one to talk when she decided to lecture Trump on the campaign trail — and many Americans have no doubt forgotten the double standard in the intervening years

“This wasn’t just locker-room banter,” Michelle Obama said during a trip to New Hampshire shortly after news of the tape broke, according to a transcript from the BBC.

“This was a powerful individual speaking freely and openly about sexually predatory behavior, and actually bragging about kissing and groping women, using language so obscene that many of us were worried about our children hearing it when we turn on the TV.”

At the time, the now-deceased conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh pointed out the hypocrisy inherent in these statements after the Obamas invited pop music stars to the White House whose lyrics were far more vulgar than anything Trump said.

WARNING: Some of the language quoted below is graphic and may be offensive to some readers.

“Men brag, and she is telling people that she doesn’t know men who brag. You know the people that have been to the White House?” he said, according to a transcript on RushLimbaugh.com.

Do you think Michelle Obama is a hypocrite? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2847 Votes) No: 0% (6 Votes)

“How about some of the rappers that talk about their b*****s and their hos have performed such lyrics in the White House? But she doesn’t know men who talk and sing about sexual assault. It’s all over hip-hop lyrics and has been for a while!

“So is assault on the police a feature of some hip-hop lyrics, and it’s been performed at the White House. But she doesn’t know men who talk that way. She doesn’t know decent guys who talk that way.”

While what was actually performed at the White House is open to question in this case, there’s no question those who were invited didn’t have a lyrical oeuvre that would match, say, Bob Dylan’s.

Take Pusha T, who visited the White House in 2016, according to the rap website DJ Booth.

“We see a b***h, you fall in love, I fall back cause my b***h date her,” Pusha raps in one song.

Busta Rhymes was another Obama White House guest, according to DJ Booth. One of his songs was titled, “C’mon All My N****z, C’mon All My B****s.” It is, um, somewhat self-explanatory in content.

Jay-Z was another guest, according to DJ Booth, and was known as a friend of the president’s, CNN reported.

Here’s Jay on “99 Problems“: “Now once upon a time not too long ago/ A n***a like myself had to strong-arm a ho / This is not a ho in the sense of having a p***y / But a p***y having no g**damn sense try and push me.”

Let me translate: Jay had a lot of enemies he had to strong-arm like they were misbehaving women. Not that they were misbehaving women, because they didn’t have the requisite equipment. But they were acting like misbehaving women, so they needed the treatment. Just to clear that up.

Limbaugh also brought up a “sermon” by the Obamas’ former pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

“Yeah, I guess Michelle Obama wasn’t there when the Rev. Wright was talking about Bill Clinton,” Limbaugh said.

“You remember what Rev. Wright said about Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky? … ‘And Bill and Monica Lewinsky was riding dirty. Yeah, chickens have come home to roost, baby.’ ‘Bill was riding dirty,’ and the population, the congregation went nuts.”

And while Limbaugh didn’t mention her, let’s not forget Michelle’s BFF, Beyoncé (Jay-Z’s wife). Here are some of her lyrical exploits.

“First both of my legs go back on your head, and whatever you want, yeah baby, I’m bad” (from “No Angel“)

“Can you lick my Skittles, it’s the sweetest in the middle / Pink is the flavor, solve the riddle” (from “Blow.”)

“I can’t wait till I get home so you can tear that cherry out / Turn that cherry out, turn that cherry out” (ibid)

“Now my mascara running, red lipstick smudged / Yeah, he’s so horny he wants to f*** / He popped all my buttons and he ripped my blouse/ He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown / Oh there daddy, daddy, he didn’t bring the towel / Oh baby, baby, we better slow it down” (from “Partition”)

“Over there I swear I saw them cameras flash / Hand prints and footprints on my glass / Hand prints and good grips on my a**” (ibid)

This is evidence of a perverse taste in music Michelle Obama should be ashamed of. Instead, she calls Beyoncé a role model.

Five years after the Obamas left the White House, there’s a reminder here: What Democrats will countenance is entirely dependent on the political affiliation of the individual or individuals involved.

That’s true for violent demonstrations — countless Black Lives Matter and antifa riots went uncondemned by Democrats, while the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion is the subject of a House committee appointed by Nancy Pelosi.

It’s true for sex.

Consider Bill Clinton — the rape allegations, the fact he took advantage of a young intern while he was the president of the United States, the overall sleaziness.

There’s occasionally a move to distance the party from Bill — but it never really goes anywhere despite alleged victims who have been unwavering in their allegations of sexual assault against the former president. The only consistent evidence against Trump is the “Access Hollywood” tape. Look which one they care about.

As for the language, the verdict was out on that one the moment Michelle Obama tried to pretend she didn’t know anyone that talked like that.

But for liberals and their allies in the mainstream media, hypocrisy and double standards will never go out of style.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.