Time to Switch Cell Carriers? Report Sheds Light On Who Did -- And Didn't -- Comply with Arctic Frost

A blistering report has shed some new light on how exactly the incredibly controversial operation “Arctic Frost” went down.

Arctic Frost was the code name given to a Justice Department probe (under the purview of former President Joe Biden) that specifically targeted President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Perhaps more damning, this “operation” ultimately paved the way for prosecutor Jack Smith to bring election charges against Trump.

On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee announced that the FBI under Biden was engaged in a wide-ranging investigation of more than 160 Republicans, going well beyond Trump and his immediate circle:

🚨 #BREAKING: New Arctic Frost documents reveal even further wide ranging investigation by Biden’s DOJ to take down President Trump and his supporters. HIGHLIGHTS: -Arctic Frost investigators utilized FBI field offices from across the country to conduct its investigation.… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 28, 2025

The scandal has taken on a life of its own, with some pundits describing Arctic Frost as “worse than Watergate” — the scandal that ultimately undid former President Richard Nixon.

But while it may not be a total surprise to some that the feds dug up dirt on conservatives at the behest of the former Commander in Chief, a Fox News report has revealed that private business titans were roped into these shenanigans, too.

Specifically, the Fox report focuses on major telecom carriers AT&T and Verizon, which “took sharply different paths when former special counsel Jack Smith’s team subpoenaed phone records tied to Republican lawmakers in 2023.”

Verizon largely complied with Smith’s subpoena.

Fox reported: “Verizon justified complying with the subpoenas, saying they were ‘facially valid’ and contained only phone numbers, not names. Verizon said that with the ‘benefit of hindsight’ and recent discussions with the Senate Sergeant at Arms, which handles congressional phone services, it has modified its policies so that it puts up more of a challenge to law enforcement requests pertaining to Congress members.”

AT&T, meanwhile, “put up more of a challenge to law enforcement requests” when it came to Arctic Frost.

And putting up more of a fight simply involved … pressing Jack Smith a bit, who apparently couldn’t be bothered to follow up on this.

“When AT&T raised questions with Special Counsel Smith’s office concerning the legal basis for seeking records of members of Congress, the Special Counsel did not pursue the subpoena further, and no records were produced,” David Chorzempa, general counsel for AT&T, said, according to Fox.

Fox also revealed more about the specific subpoenas that AT&T and Verizon were dealing with.

According to the outlet, the two subpoenas were focused on the toll records for a four-day period surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

The subpoenas did not ask for the contents of the phone calls and messages, as that would require a warrant.

Instead, the subpoenas asked for “[call] detail records for inbound and outbound calls, text messages, direct connect, and voicemail messages” and phone number subscriber and payment information.

