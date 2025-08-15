'About Time': UN Finally Blacklists Hamas for Horrific Crimes, Attempts to Blame Israel for the Same Thing

The United Nations has shown Hamas a rare glimpse of its angry face while also ensuring that Israel is included.

According to a report in the Times of Israel, the U.N.’s annual Report on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence will add Hamas to its list of nations and groups alleged to commit sexual violence during war.

The listing comes almost two years after multiple documented cases of rape when Hamas attacked Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, 2023.

The report said that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres put Hamas on the list of sexually violent organizations for the first time.

“Hamas has been added to the UN blacklist for sexual violence in armed conflicts. After nearly two years, and dozens of reports, hostage testimonies, medical evidence, photos, and videos, the UN has finally acknowledged Hamas’s systemic sexual violence, rape, and mutilation during the October 7 massacre. About time,” Hen Mazzig noted on X.

BREAKING: Hamas has been added to the UN blacklist for sexual violence in armed conflicts. After nearly two years, and dozens of reports, hostage testimonies, medical evidence, photos, and videos, the UN has finally acknowledged Hamas’s systemic sexual violence, rape, and… pic.twitter.com/bjOFhqSKd2 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 14, 2025

However, the U.N. also put Israel “on notice” that it could be included on the list due to its treatment of Palestinian detainees in the conflict that resulted from Israel attempting to eradicate Hamas.

It cannot be denied: since October 7, 2023, Hamas has used sexual violence as an instrument of terror to dehumanize and destroy Israelis. The UN Secretary-General’s blacklisting of Hamas as a party that uses sexual violence as a weapon of war should be a wake-up call for all.… pic.twitter.com/XPTUkaiARx — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) August 14, 2025

Ilana Gritzewsky, 31, who was taken hostage by Hamas, has led the effort to publicize the systemic sexual violence used by Hamas during and after the attack, according to the Times of Israel.

“I remember that they hit me and I screamed, and then there was darkness. When I woke up, I was half-naked surrounded by terrorists,” she recalled.

“They beat me. I went through hell. My bones were broken, but that didn’t compare to the psychological pain I was put through,” she said. “Nobody should experience what I did.”

“Almost two years later, there are those who still ask if this really happened. I’m here to tell you that it did and it’s still going on,” she said, noting that although she was released, her partner, Matan Zangauker, remains in captivity.

“My Matan is still there. I don’t know what they’re doing to him, but I know what they did to me. I wake up every morning with the fear that he is experiencing what I did,” she said.

🚨The UN has finally placed Hamas on its “sexual violence in conflict” blacklist. This is an official recognition of the horrors Hamas terrorists committed on October 7, atrocities they carried out in the name of Islam. To all Oct 7 deniers: here’s the UN confirming it for you. pic.twitter.com/ZgB1RuAcV5 — Loay Alshareef لؤي الشريف (@lalshareef) August 14, 2025

Israeli first lady Michal Herzog said a report released last month documenting the abuse Israeli women suffered at the hands of Hamas was designed to tell the world the truth.

“There was an expectation that women around the world would understand and support us, like in other conflicts. The feeling of their backs turned on us was painful,” she said.

“As Israeli women, we need to scream for those who cannot anymore and bring them justice.”

As for the U.N.’s allegation that Israel could be guilty of using sexual violence, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon called the claims “unfounded” and based on “biased publications,” according to the Times of Israel.

