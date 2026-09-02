The perpetrator of Monday’s stabbing in Times Square New York meets the criteria to become another darling of the left: she was a mother with mental health issues, and her victim was a vice president at Bank of America.

The woman in question, now deceased after being fatally shot by police during her spree that also saw one man injured, was 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros. That day, Cisneros stabbed 32-year-old Erin Piacenti, a mother of a 5-month-old and wife who had just celebrated her two-year anniversary.

Piacenti worked as the vice president of Business Selection and Conflicts for Bank of America and lived in Chester, New Jersey, with her husband, a fellow graduate of Fordham University Law School.

On Monday, the New York Post reported that Piacenti was walking through Times’ Square after her first day back on the job from maternity leave when Cisneros stabbed her in the abdomen, killing her. A 68-year-old man from Rhode Island, Tak Ham, was also wounded before police could stop Cisneros by shooting and killing her.

The story is tragic for the victim. This was a new mother, young and motivated, who had a hopeful career and family life ahead of her.

Looking at the circumstances of Cisneros’s actions and her background, we’re seeing a disturbing pattern.

Much like 36-year-old Linsday Clancy, who strangled her three children in January 2023 before attempting to take her own life, Cisneros also struggled with her mental health, experiencing postpartum depression and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Thanks to the way Lindsay Clancy has been celebrated by the left, will we see Clancy copycats in the future? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (46 Votes) No: 4% (2 Votes)

Of course, the fact that Cisneros’s victim was a powerful executive can’t go unnoticed, drawing comparisons to 28-year-old confessed killer Luigi Mangione who was responsible for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Johnson in December 2024.

Cisneros’s brother, 58-year-old Patrick Peralta, spoke to the Mail about his sister’s background and struggles. She experienced postpartum depression after the birth of her second child 20 years ago and was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Of her three children, the youngest and oldest had been in Florida with their father, estranged from Cisneros due to her mental health.

Her middle child is non-verbal and autistic. Peralta says her depression came after her birth. He added, “I think she felt like she hadn’t accomplished anything with her life because she was at home with the kids.”

He said his sister was going through a bad divorce for five to eight years and he was not sure if it was finalized.

Cisneros worked in human recourses and known to be a frequent church goer. Peralta says this was not a violent woman with the only sign in his mind that something was off being that she did not show up to dinner at her mother’s house for a week, something she usually did daily.

“She was taking medication – she gave herself injections every month. Maybe she didn’t take the last one and started going off track after that,” he said.

As noted by a second report by the Post, Cisneros rambled via social media platform Facebook, even going so far as to talk about stabbing people. A few months ago, she wrote about a “diminished love of people to the point of stabbing others for no reason.”

In November 2025, she wrote, “The current events surrounding you can attest to my previous statement of the end times being present.”

In December, she continued, “There is news of war, pestilence, earthquakes, the diminished [stet] love of people to the point of stabbing others for no reason, sex slavery in this country and around the globe, widespread drug use, persecution of the Christian believer on a global scale, worldwide hunger, homelessness, etc.”

“You can read it for yourself in the Holy Bible that warns about the end times,” she continued.

It was not long before leftists came out celebrating the murder. For example, one user on social media platform X screenshotted another user posted an image that read, “Officer down” stating maliciously there needed to be a phrase like this for a CEO dying.

Erin Piacenti just had a baby. She was coming back from maternity leave to go to work. She was stabbed to death, so that baby is never going to know her. You have a vague idea that banks are bad. And for that, you’re celebrating her death. Reconsider. pic.twitter.com/j4aQhxGs9y — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) September 1, 2026

Another user callously remarked, “No need for Mangiones when the system these capitalist vampires have created naturally executes them.”

No need for Mangiones when the system these capitalist vampires have created naturally executes them. Erin Piacenti, a Bank of America VP, was killed & a man injured when Pam Cisneros, stabbed them in NYC Times Square on Monday. She was shot dead by cops in front of a crowd. pic.twitter.com/poFsk6BPBx — Rad Tattoo (@leftcoastist) September 1, 2026

From the available evidence, Cisneros randomly attacked Piacenti unlike Mangione’s targeting of Johnson, but the response prompts the question: If this is a social contagion, will violence against corporate executives become normalized?

That seems to be the direction we are trending after Mangione.

Will postpartum depression be used as an excuse for a violent rampage?

Clancy’s supporters want to make it so. And perhaps some members of the jury in her case as well.

The fifth day of deliberations begins in Clancy’s murder trial today, with jurors still unable to determine whether or not she should be held responsible for her actions.

A fifth day of deliberations begins in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial as jurors continue working toward a unanimous verdict. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington says the jury has “worked hard,” but if they remain deadlocked and a mistrial is declared, he expects prosecutors to… pic.twitter.com/z2VXgbUEGT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 2, 2026

Lionizing this degeneracy is going to create a culture of violence in which cheering droves of morons welcome the revolution, only coming to realize how abhorrent this path is after it’s too late.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.