There are two justice systems in the United States: one for high-profile Democrats and their friends and families, and another for everyone else.

The country has seen a double standard throughout the last few years as the Justice Department has gone after people involved in the chaos on Jan. 6, 2021, with the full force of the government while ignoring the rioters who turned the country upside down a year prior.

People can firebomb a church in the country’s capital, so long as they are not Republicans.

State and local level officials have also shown a similar bias by refusing to go after violent criminals.

In St. Louis, for example, former prosecutor Kimberly Gardner used her office to go after Mark and Patricia McCloskey for wielding weapons on their own property as a mob of leftists descended on their gated community.

She routinely dropped the ball on criminal cases — including murder trials — and treated other vile criminals with kid gloves.

But the indictment of former President Donald Trump Thursday in his classified documents case shows not even a presidential candidate and one-time commander-in-chief is safe from the bias.

Trump will face criminal counts that are being handed down from a man he could likely face in the 2024 presidential election.

Was Trump's indictment timed to hide the Biden leaks?

President Joe Biden not only has his own issue with mishandling classified documents, but a reprobate of a son who ran the family business — which appears to have been nothing but an international influence-peddling scheme.

On Thursday afternoon, House Republicans finally got a look at a document the FBI presumably wants no one to see: an FD-1023 form that they say shows Biden is guilty of bribery during his time as vice president.

The SAME DAY @GOPoversight is shown a document by the FBI showing evidence that Biden and his son were each paid $5 million dollars by a foreign national the DOJ indicts Trump. Coincidental? I think not. pic.twitter.com/YdmbbAo6fX — Anna Paulina Luna (@VoteAPL) June 8, 2023

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia viewed the document and said Thursday it showed two Biden family members received a total of $10 million from Bursima Holdings — the Ukrainian energy company on whose board Hunter Biden sat from 2014 until 2019.

The revelation reportedly came when a witness flipped and ratted out the Bidens.

I just read the FBI’s FD-1023 form implicating Joe Biden in a political bribery pay-to-play scheme. Here’s what the American people deserve to know. pic.twitter.com/b3X8qh9MPf — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 8, 2023

Hunter Biden has never been synonymous with Europe’s energy sector, so his appointment to the Bursima board has always been suspicious.

Biden was the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine while his son sat on the board of its largest energy company. Those two facts alone scream corruption.

It’s difficult to look at the Biden family and not have a reasonable suspicion, based on what is known publicly that the family has been engaged in some duplicitous behavior.

Since the FBI will not publicly release the reportedly damning 1023 form, the only thing interested parties can do at this point is to assume that it is that bad.

Any potential attention that could have come from the 1023 Thursday was overshadowed hours later by a second politically-motivated indictment of a former president this year.

The timing says it all.

Imagine being naive enough to believe that the Biden Bribe evidence and Trump indictment happening the same day was a coincidence. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 8, 2023

The Justice Department appears to be covering for the Biden family. It went after Trump just hours after House Republicans finally compelled the FBI to be transparent about what its investigators know about alleged Biden family corruption.

If the DOJ is not protecting the president, then what the country is witnessing is the most coincidental indictment since the last time Trump faced the wrath of a rogue prosecutor in March in Manhattan.

To say the country is and has been a witness to a miscarriage of justice across the board in recent years would be an understatement.

For over two centuries, the American justice system has been the world’s gold standard. But now, Americans are watching as it is reduced to a weaponized force that is anything but blind.

Perhaps Trump should have put government documents inside of a garage in Delaware near a Corvette, and not locked away in one of the most secure complexes in the country — his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Of course, anyone who has been watching the perversion of the justice system knows Trump is not being indicted because of the documents or where they were stored.

Trump is under the gun for the second time in just three months for the crime of being a Republican who threatens a corrupt system.

That system is not run by honest elected officials, but by activist career bureaucrats who are no longer pretending to care about the rule of law.

The Justice Department, for its part, has stopped pretending to seek justice. It is actively thumbing its nose at Biden’s political enemies and most likely on his behalf.

Fair application of the law is a concept that died on June 8, 2023.

