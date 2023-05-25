Tina Turner Shared Ominous Warning Two Months Before Her Death: 'Great Danger'

In one of her final social media posts, the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” expressed regret for not taking better care of her health and urged others to “show your kidneys love.”

Tina Turner died Wednesday at age 83.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/8SihpxMe14 — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) May 24, 2023

The cause of her death was not announced, but her March 9 posts on Instagram and Facebook shed light on some of her recent health struggles.

“Today is International World Kidney Day,” the superstar wrote.

“Why is it important?” she said. “Because kidneys fail without pain. And that’s why I’m telling you today: Show your kidneys love! They deserve it.”

Turner expressed regret for not treating her high blood pressure with conventional medicine.

“I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication,” she said.

“For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion,” the music legend said in the post.

The post contained a link to a website, ShowYourKidneysLove.com, which told the story in greater detail.

Turner said she had been diagnosed with hypertension in 1978, but the news didn’t have much impact on her at the time.

“I can’t remember ever getting an explanation about what high blood pressure means or how it affects the body,” she said.

“In 1985 a doctor gave me a prescription for pills of which I was supposed to take one a day, and that was it,” she said. “I didn’t give it any more thought.

“After suffering a stroke in 2009 because of my poorly controlled hypertension I struggled to get back up on my feet, she said.

At that point, she had lost 35 percent of her kidney function.

Turner said she eventually developed a “fatal dislike” for the pills because she didn’t like the way they made her feel.

“I remembered relishing life before I started taking them and wished I could be as clear headed and energetic as I used to be,” she said.

That’s when she decided to try a homeopathic doctor in France.

“I had not known that uncontrolled hypertension would worsen my renal disease and that I would kill my kidneys by giving up on controlling my blood pressure,” Turner wrote.

“I never would have replaced my medication by the homeopathic alternatives if I had had an idea how much was at stake for me,” she said.

“Thanks to my naivety I had ended up at the point where it was about life or death.”







At that point, Turner faced a future of regular dialysis or an organ transplant.

She began adjusting to the idea of dying and even signed up for an assisted suicide organization in Switzerland, where she lived, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

But then, in April 2017, her husband, Erwin Bach, offered her a priceless gift: one of his kidneys.

“He said he didn’t want another woman, or another life; we were happy and he’d do anything to keep us together,” Turner wrote.

So happy Tina Turner was able to find love after years of abuse with 1st husband. Second husband, Erwin Bach was the love of her life, the man literally gave her a life-saving kidney in 2017.

Our condolences to him. #RIPTinaTurner #SimplyTheBest pic.twitter.com/E5oGPcI60T — D.B.🌸 (@DBrown99944) May 25, 2023

That gift bought them another six years together, but her illness had taken its toll.

Once famed for her explosive physical as well as vocal performances, she had become visibly frail in recent years.

“Turner was last seen in public in November 2019, attending the Broadway premiere of the musical of her life, where she needed help standing,” the Daily Mail reported.

She died at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, near Zurich.

